Grunt Work Mission: How to Kill the Terrormorph in Starfield

So you’ve joined the UC Vanguard and are eager to prove yourself on your first mission in Starfield. You’re sent to Tau Ceti II to make contact with the settlers only to find a dark, derelict settlement. Something awful has happened here, you can tell, as you encounter corpses of those you were meant to meet, with clear evidence of an attack by an alien predator. Your only aid is the mysterious Hadrian, trapped inside by what’s known as a terrormorph. She has little faith it can be done, but we’ll show you how you can kill this terrormorph in Starfield!

How to Kill the Terrormorph on Tau Ceti II in Starfield

Follow the optional objective markers to restore the power to the “kill lanes” to make killing the terrormorph way easier in this Starfield mission. Each objective is a generator, and each time you power one of the 3 up, it’ll say there’s insufficient power, so go to a newly marked spot to power up this secondary generator. Powering these up will enable defenses including tons of turrets which chip away at the terrormorph’s health.

Keep mindful of the terrormorph: you’ll have a sensor that pulses when it’s nearby, along with an indicator on the top right saying how many meters away it is. My best advice is to stay on the rooftops and crouch behind cover. Once the generators are all powered up, the terrormorph will have taken huge amounts of damage.

In my playthrough it had maybe 20% health left, so I went in for the kill. Heavy automatic ballistic weapons work great from a distance, so I suggest a microgun and lots of 7.77mm ammo if you can get one. They’ll serve you well against future terrormorph fights in Starfield.

Chances are, you joined the Vanguard early in your playthrough, especially if Commander Tuala caught you on your way through with Sarah Morgan while joining Constellation. So be prepared, this is actually one of the most tense encounters in the entire game. But it also opens up one of the most satisfying, interesting questlines in Starfield, with some pretty surprising results if you make certain choices.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023