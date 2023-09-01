Should You Join the Vanguard in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield has many factions that players can join or decide to ignore. One of the early factions you’ll encounter is the UC Vanguard, the game’s version of the Army, or “special forces.” What are the benefits of joining this faction? This guide will cover whether or not you should join the UC Vanguard in Starfield.

What Are the Benefits of Joining the UC Vanguard in Starfield?

Joining the UC Vanguard in Starfield is up to you, but I recommend going ahead and joining them when you get the chance. When you join the UC Vanguard, you will get access to a whole new quest line and side quests that will lead to discovering new planets and NPCs. Additionally, all of these available quests will reward you with credits, bounties, valuable loot, and unique items for your spaceship.

The quests included in joining the UC Vanguard are exciting, too. Starfield is all about meeting new characters along your journey, and there’s no better way to start doing this early than by unlocking a bunch of quests with the UC Vanguard.

Simply put, there’s no reason not to join this faction. Doing so won’t lock you out of joining other factions, so you don’t have to worry about that.

How to Join the UC Vanguard

To join the UC Vanguard, talk to Commander Tuala at the headquarters in New Atlantis. If you are unsure where to find the headquarters so you can speak to Tuala, just follow the main mission, and one of your companions will bring you to talk to him. This occurs very early in your playthrough.

After interacting with Commander Tuala, inform him that you are interested in joining the UC Vanguard, and he will sign you up for a test to get initiated. Follow the waypoint, and once you reach it, you will have to destroy three waves of ships in space combat. After defeating three waves of spaceships, return to Commander Tuala, who will officially induct you into the UC Vanguard.

