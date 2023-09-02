Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes you just want to be the space cowboy, and in Starfield, this dream can come true. Found on Akila, in the aptly-named Akila City, the Freestar Rangers represent the Freestar Collective, an alternative interstellar government different from the expansionist United Colonies. Your first encounter with their local enforcement probably came in the form of stopping a hostage situation from brewing at the city’s Galbank, but after this, you’re given an offer. Should you join the Freestar Rangers in Starfield?

Should You Join the Freestar Rangers Faction in Starfield?

Yes, you definitely should join the Freestar Rangers, and you can join any faction in Starfield easily. Simply complete the “Job Gone Wrong” mission upon entering Akila, and Marshal Daniel Blake will send you to meet Emma Wilcox at The Rock in the center of town. Speak to her and express your interest in joining the Rangers to start the “Deputized” mission.

Related: Should You Join the Vanguard in Starfield?

What Do You Do With the Freestar Rangers in Starfield?

Your primary mission with the Freestar Rangers in Starfield is to collect bounties. That’s right, you become an interstellar bounty hunter, and your mission board is just inside the same tavern where you meet Emma.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The missions you get range from taking down outlaws to rescuing hostages, and action aplenty. It’s one of the clearest, most obviously fun ways to enjoy varied combat encounters as part of Starfield’s wonderfully complex gameplay loop. Rewards are clearly marked, in terms of money and loot.

You can join many factions throughout your playthrough of Starfield, and many present you with the open-ended opportunity to approach them whenever you’re ready. Take it from me, even if you’re unhappy you joined a certain faction, or wish you’d joined but are nearing the endgame: the New Game+ mechanic is a satisfying and enlightening way to take a mulligan.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023