GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Payout: How Much Does the Job Pay?

What is the Cayo Perico Heist payout in GTA Online? The game’s latest heist is available now, bringing an exotic new location far away from Los Santos to GTA Online for the first time. This heist features an all-new approach to heist design, allowing you to do the job completely solo or with a squad of any size and providing you with the freedom to swap plans and change approaches on the fly as long as you’ve done the necessary prep work. It’s one of the most complex jobs in the game, and the Cayo Perico Heist has a hefty payout to make everything worth your while.

The Cayo Perico Heist payout is $1,078,000. The completion of the heist nets you $1,100,000, but your submarine captain takes a $22,000 cut from the total take. If you spend extra time on the island and complete all of the heist’s optional objectives, the potential take increases to $4,570,600.

You can do this heist solo, so you have the opportunity to become four million dollars richer if you can devise the perfect plan and complete all the heist’s objectives on your own. Even if you do the job with a full crew, there’s still a lot of money to be split between you and your partners. If you want the paycheck but don’t know where to begin, check out our guide on how to start the Cayo Perico Heist.

Your potential take is going to vary based on how many things you can get done on the island during the mission. The only requirement to complete the heist is to retrieve the files for Miguel Madrazo, which nets you the $1,100,000 payment, but there are places on the island like storage lockups or stashes of cash that you can hit for extra rewards.

The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.