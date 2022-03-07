GTA Online recently received its weekly update (on March 3) and there’s a brand new vehicle called the Dinka Sugoi which you can get for free. The GTA Online March 3 update, as always, adds a new Podium Vehicle called the Vapid Flash GT worth $1,675,000, Cash and RP bonuses and a few discounts on some weapons. There’s even a free Supply Stash from Franklin, which can be earned.

This week, the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride has a free ride for everyone called Dinka Sugoi. The LS Car meet is a one-stop place to test-ride new cars, stare at amazing cars, practice drifting, and interact with like-minded car aficionados. It also gives away a free vehicle each week and here’s how to get the GTA Online March 3 Prize Ride Dinka Sugoi for free.

GTA Online March 3 Prize Ride: How to Get Dinka Sugoi for Free

​The Dinka Sugoi is among the excellent cars in GTA Online and was originally added as a mission-only vehicle. You can use this vehicle in the Diamond Casino Heist as a getaway ride. The Dinka Sugoi takes a lot of inspiration from real-life vehicles and is an in-game rendition of the Honda Civic Type R FK8. It has also taken some hints from the Fourth Generation Subaru WRX STI and the Second Generation Chevrolet Volt.

To get Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online, you’ll need to finish in the Top 3 in Pursuit Races for five days in a row to complete the Prize Ride Challenge. Once you meet the above criteria, the Dinka Sugoi will be yours to keep. However, make sure to perform the task before March 10, 2022, as the vehicle will only be available until the given date.

Under the hood, the Sugoi has a V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The car features a Front Wheel Drive system and can reach a maximum top speed of 156 kmph (97 mph). However, the car isn’t very stable at high speeds, and turning it without using the handbrake can cause it to fishtail uncontrollably.

All in all, the Dinka Sugoi in GTA Online is a pretty decent vehicle and is up for grabs this week for everyone. So if you have been eyeing this vehicle, Rockstar has listened to you and is finally available for free.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.