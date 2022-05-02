GTA Online RP Glitch (Working May 2022): Earn Unlimited XP Solo With Payphone Hit Exploit

Leveling up in GTA Online is a huge grind, but there’s a new RP glitch involving Payphone Hits that will get you unlimited XP without any hassle. You can do this solo and you can do this in an Invite Only session to avoid other players. It’s that easy. This method still works after the latest patch, so you can still do it even on next-gen systems like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s how to do the Payphone Hit RP glitch in GTA Online.

GTA Online Payphone Hit RP Glitch Explained

This glitch involves killing a certain assassination target over and over again, earning RP each time. It works for as long as you want, so you can easily level up into the thousands with this method.

To start, you have to keep calling Franklin for a Payphone Hit until you receive The Popstar as a target. If you get a different target, then you’ll have to find a new session and try again. It has to be The Popstar, otherwise this glitch won’t work.

Once you have the Payphone Hit for The Popstar, find him and block his car’s path to force him to stop. This can take a few tries, and you’ll want to find a good spot without much traffic or anything that could interrupt you. When he’s stopped, get into his car from the passenger side.

This will cause him to fall out of the driver’s side door. As soon as he falls, take the car and drive the front wheels onto his legs. You will start to earn RP if done correctly. Do not let him get up. If the target gets up, find a new session and try again because he won’t give you all the RP you’re looking for.

As long as you keep the car parked on his legs as you’re earning RP, you won’t stop earning. You can level up as high as you want, there’s no cap with this glitch. You can see the glitch in action in the video below.

If you’re planning on doing this RP glitch for yourself then act fast, because Rockstar tends to patch these exploits fairly quickly. This one has gone unpatched for quite some time though, and even recent updates have failed to remove it. Take advantage while you still can!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.