GTA Online Street Dealer Locations: How to Sell Drugs in GTA 5 Online

Image: Rockstar Games

In true GTA fashion, players can take part in a wide array of both legal and illegal activities in GTA 5 Online, which includes the ability to sell to different street dealers. But where are the dealers located? Now, here’s where to find each Street Dealer and sell to them on GTA 5 Online.

GTA Online Street Dealer Locations: Where are the Dealers Today? (March 20, 2023)

Unfortunately, the street dealers featured as part of GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars chapter change their locations daily to one out of forty to fifty random spots within the Southern San Andreas map, thus making it almost impossible to accurately pinpoint their locations in advance.

With that said, you can currently find the first Street Dealer in GTA Online by heading to the leftmost part of Harmony. The dealer will be located by the side of a house facing Route 68 Approach. The second dealer will be on Chumash Plaza. More specifically, the dealer will be standing behind the Nelsons General Store.

Now that you know where to find the first two, the third and final dealer will be located on Pleasure Pier. Once in the area, you will be able to spot them by the side of The Sea Word Souvenirs. The dealer will be facing the side of Hung Drawn & Quarters.

While the first dealer will offer twice as much for Acid, the second and third ones will offer better deals on transactions involving Meth and Cocaine respectivelly.

How to Sell Drugs in GTA 5 Online

After finding any of the drug dealers currently on the map, you will be able to sell to them by simply interacting with them and then selecting the type of item as well as the quantity you wish to sell. Each dealer will have a preferred type of item, and will in turn offer a better deal on transactions including them.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023