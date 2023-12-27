GTA Online Yeti Hunt Guide: All Locations in the Chiliad Wilderness

Image: Rockstar Games

Festive Surprise 2023 brought to GTA Online a wide array of new Holiday features, going from the debut of new guns to a Yeti hunt which rewards all who complete it with an exclusive outfit and a few other goodies.

But where can you find all of the clues needed to summon the mythological creature? Here are all the Yeti clue locations in GTA Online.

All GTA Online Yeti Hunt Chiliad Wilderness Clue Locations

After receiving a text from Tanner and starting the Yeti Hunt in GTA Online, you will be tasked with finding a total of five clues within the marked area in Chiliad Wilderness —a Rugged Shirt, an Abandoned Camp, a set of Body Parts, a Dead Deer, and a Car Wreck. While the shirt and the camp can be found in the area’s north portion, you will be able to find the latter three by heading south. You can check out the exact location of all five clues in the image below.

You will be able to spot the body parts by a broken tree, the dead deer on shore, and the shirt by a car wreck. The car wreck can be spotted by a small bridge. you won’t have any trouble finding the camp once at its location, as it is located in an area without many trees.

How to Summon and Defeat the Yeti

After examining all five clues above during nighttime, the Yeti will then come to meet you at the spot where you spotted the last one. If they do not appear or if you found the last clue during the daytime, simply return to Chiliad Wilderness after sundown and walk around a little to meet your foe. The Yeti will be marked on your minimap by a red skull icon and will start to chase you immediately after spawning.

To defeat the Yeti in GTA Online, I recommend that you use the Up-N-Atomizer to startle the enemy and push them into the ground for damage before using a Minigun to quickly finish them off. If you don’t have the Atomizer or a minigun, using a highly damaging sniper rifle while the creature is still far away, and then shifting to either a Battle Rifle or a Shotgun for close range is a safe bet.

Now that you know where to find all of the clues needed to summon the Yeti, and then how to beat the creature

