The Chop Shop update introduced a wide array of new features to GTA Online, going from the debut of new vehicles and a new storyline to that of the just as deadly as you might have imagined Battle Rifle.

But where exactly can you buy the weapon? Here’s where to buy the Battle Rifle in GTA Online.

Where to Buy the Battle Rifle in GTA Online

You can buy a battle rifle in GTA Online from either the Gun Van or the Armory inside your Agency. Differently from the Armory, which will always be available after being acquired, the Gun Van will move around the map and change its location daily.

At the time of writing, you can find the Gun Van at Mirror Park, located on East Vinewood. If you wish to purchase the item from it, the Battle Rifle will cost you around $300,000. If you choose to purchase the gun from your armory, you will be able to do so by heading to it and interacting with the Requisitions Officer on shift there.

How to Get the Armory in GTA Online

You can add an Armory to your agency building in GTA Online by selecting the Internet tab and then heading to Dynasty 8 Executive. Now, simply scroll over to one of your owned agencies and select Renovate before selecting the Armory and confirming your choice. Adding an Armory to your agency will cost you around $700,000, so save up.

This guide was made while playing GTA Online on PS5.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023