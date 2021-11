GTA Trilogy Cheats: All Cheat Codes for San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3

While playing any of the titles in the GTA Trilogy, you would wish you had some quick shortcuts to take certain actions. All Cheat Codes for San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3 are what you will find in this article. The lists of cheat codes for each of the 3 games in the GTA Trilogy are ought to get you excited and you might want to try them out right away. However, before getting carried away keep in mind to save your game since using cheats will lock certain trophies and achievements. Some cheats are irreversible too.

All you need to do to activate a cheat code in GTA Trilogy is enter the correct combination for the prompt on the respective platform. Once the cheat is activated, a small pop-up on your screen will inform you so. Following are the lists of cheats for each title on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition – Every PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC Cheat Code

PROMPT PLAYSTATION XBOX NINTENDO SWITCH PC Weapon Set #1 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up THUGSARMOURY Weapon Set #2 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapon Set #3 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) NUTTERSTOYS Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health & Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up INEEDSOMEHELP Instant Death Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L GOODBYECRUELWORLD Infinite Ammo L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1 LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L FULLCLIP Infinite Health Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Down, Up, Y Down, B, Right, Left, Right, R, Right, Down, Up, X INEEDSOMEHELP Infinite Lung Capacity Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down Down, Left, LB, Down, Down, RT, Down, LT, Down Down, Left, L, Down, Down, ZR, Down, ZL, Down MANFROMATLANTIS Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left TURNUPTHEHEAT Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Lock Wanted Level Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, X, Up IDOASIPLEASE Maximum Fat Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down WHOATEALLTHEPIES Maximum Muscle Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left BUFFMEUP Maximum Respect L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1 LB, RB, Y, Down, RT, A, LB, Up, LT, LT, LB, LB L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L WORSHIPME Super Jump Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2 Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RT, RT Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR KANGAROO Super Punch Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle (x3), L2 Up, Left, A, Y, RB, B (x3), LT Up, Left, B, X, R, A (x3), ZL STINGLIKEABEE Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL STOPPICKINGONME Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L STATEOFEMERGENCY Elvis Pedestrians L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, Up, Down, Left L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, Up, Down, Left BLUESUEDESHOES Ninja Pedestrians X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square A, A, Down, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X B, B, Down, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y NINJATOWN No Pedestrians X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left A, Down, Up, RT, Down, Y, LB, Y, Left B, Down, Up, ZR, Down, X, L, X, Left GHOSTTOWN Speed Up Time Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X TIMEJUSTFLIESBY Faster Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Y, Up, Right, Down, LT, LB, X X, Up, Right, Down, ZL, L, Y SPEEDITUP Slower Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R SLOWITDOWN Improved Handling Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L STICKLIKEGLUE Aggressive Traffic R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS Invisible Cars Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1 Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L WHEELSONLYPLEASE Flying Cars Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left X, Down, LT, Up, LB, B, Up, A, Left Y, Down, ZL, Up, L, A, Up, B, Left CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Flying Boats R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle RT, B, Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, X, Y ZR, A, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, Y, X FLYINGFISH All Cars have NOS Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1 Left, Y, RB, LB, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LT, LB, LB Left, X, R, L, Up, Y, X, Down, A, ZL, L, L SPEEDFREAK All Taxis Have NOS Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RT, Right Up, B, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, Right VKYPQCF Drive On Water Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 Right, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR GKPNMQ Pink Cars Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A PINKISTHENEWCOOL Black Cars Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A SOLONGASITSBLACK Spawn Tank Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X TIMETOKICKASS Spawn Jetpack Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right ROCKETMAN Spawn Monster Truck Right, Up, R1 (x3), Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Right, Up, RB (x3), Down, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Right, Up, R (x3), Down, X, X, B, A, L, L MONSTERMASH Spawn Parachute Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1 Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Up, Down, Right, LB Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, Up, Down, Right, L LETSGOBASEJUMPING Spawn Bloodring Banger Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left OLDSPEEDDEMON Spawn Caddy Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A A, L, Up, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B 18HOLES Spawn Dozer R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left RT, LB, LB, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LB, Left ZR, L, L, Right, Right, Up, Up, B, L, Left ITSALLBULL Spawn Hotring Racer (1) R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R VROCKPOKEY Spawn Hotring Racer (2) R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR JUSTTRYANDSTOPME Spawn Hunter Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L OHDUDE Spawn Hydra Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LB, Down, Up X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, Down, Up JUMPJET Spawn Limo R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right CELEBRITYSTATUS Spawn Quad Bike Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RB, RT Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Y, A, X, R, ZR FOURWHEELFUN Spawn Rancher Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL DOUGHNUTHANDICAP Spawn Stunt Plane Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle B, Up, LB, LT, Down, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y A, Up, L, ZL, Down, R, L, L, Left, Left, B, X FLYINGTOSTUNT Spawn Tanker R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 RB, Up, Left, Right, RT, Up, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB R, Up, Left, Right, ZR, Up, Right, Y, Right, ZL, L, L HITTHEROADJACK Spawn Trashmaster Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right TRUEGRIME Spawn Vortex Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, Down, Down X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, Down, Down IWANTTOHOVER Morning Sky R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y PLEASANTLYWARM Night Sky R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X NIGHTPROWLER Cloudy Weather L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1 LT, Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB ZL, Down, Down, Left, Y, Left, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L DULLDULLDAY Rainy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A STAYINANDWATCHTV Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING Sandstorm Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 Up, Down, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT Up, Down, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR SANDINMYEARS

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition – Every PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC Cheat Code

PROMPT PLAYSTATION XBOX NINTENDO SWITCH PC Weapon Set #1 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set #2 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set #3 R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down NUTTERTOOLS Full Health R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up ASPIRINE Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PRECIOUSPROTECTION Instant Death Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down LEAVEMEALONE Change Outfit Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL NOBODYLIKESME Rioting Pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Faster Gameplay Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, LB, X, LB, X (x3), LB, Y, B, Y A, A, L, Y, L, Y (x3), L, X, A, X ONSPEED Slower Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R BOOOOOORING Improved Handling Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L GRIPISEVERYTHING Aggressive Traffic R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL MIAMITRAFFIC Flaming Traffic R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L BIGBANG Pink Cars Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Black Cars Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Spawn Tank Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X PANZER Spawn Dodo Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R FLYINGWAYS Spawn Bloodring Banger Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Bloodring Racer Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Caddie Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A A, L, Up, R, ZL B, R, L, A, B BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Hotring Racer (1) R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Hotring Racer (2) R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Love Fist Limo R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Romero’s Hearse Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Down, RT, Down, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, Left, Right Down, ZR, Down, R, ZL, Left, R, L, Left, Right THELASTRIDE Spawn Sabre Turbo Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Right, LT, Down, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, Left Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left GETTHEREFAST Spawn Trashmaster Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right RUBBISHCAR Play as Red Leather Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Right, Right, Left, Up, LB, LT, Left, Up, Down, Right Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Play as Candy Suxxx Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 B, RT, Down, RB, Left, Right, RB, LB, A, LT A, ZR, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, B, ZL IWANTBIGTITS Play as Hilary King R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 RB, B, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RT R, A, ZR, L, Right, R, L, B, ZR ILOOKLIKEHILARY Play as Ken Rosenberg Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Right, LB, Up, LT, LB, Right, RB, LB, A, RB Right, L, Up, ZL, L, Right, R, L, B, R MYSONISALAWYER Play as Lance Vance Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, LB A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L LOOKLIKELANCE Play as Love Fist Member (1) Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Down, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A Down, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B ROCKANDROLLMAN Play as Love Fist Member (2) R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 RB, LT, RT, LB, Right, RT, Left, A, X, LB R, ZL, ZR, L, Right, ZR, Left, B, Y, L WELOVEOURDICK Play as Mercedes R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle RT, LB Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, B, Y ZR, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, A, X FOXYLITTLETHING Play as Phil Cassady Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle Right, RB, Up, RT, LB, Right, RB, LB, Right, B Right, R, Up, ZR, L, Right, R, L, Right, A ONEARMEDBANDIT Play as Ricardo Diaz L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 LB, LT, RB, RT, Down, LB, RT, LT L, ZL, R, ZR, Down, L, ZR, ZL CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Play as Sonny Forelli Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X B, LB, B, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, A, A A, L, A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Clear Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Down RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Down ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down APLEASANTDAY Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X ALOVELYDAY Cloudy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y ABITDRIEG Rainy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A CATSANDDOGS Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B CANTSEEATHING

GTA 3 Definitive Edition – Every PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC Cheat Code

PROMPT PLAYSTATION XBOX NINTENDO SWITCH PC Receive All Weapons R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up GUNSGUNSGUNS Full Health R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up GESUNDHEIT Full Armor R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up TORTOISE Receive $250,000 R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up IFIWEREARICHMAN Raise Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left MOREPOLICEPLEASE Lower Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down NOPOLICEPLEASE Increase Gore Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A Y, L, A, Down, L, R, X, Right, L, B NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Change Outfit Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right ILIKEDRESSINGUP Armed Pedestrians R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down WEAPONSFORALL Angry Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL NOBODYLIKESME Rioting Pedestrians Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Speed Up Time Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X MADWEATHER Faster Gameplay Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2 Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Slower Gameplay riangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2 Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR BOOOOORING Improved Handling R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X CORNERSLIKEMAD Flying Cars Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R CHITTYCHITTYBB Destroy All Cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, LT, L BANGBANGBANG Invisible Cars L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle LB, LB, X, RT, Y, LB, Y L, L, Y, ZR, X, L, X ANICESETOFWHEELS Spawn Tank Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X GIVEUSATANK Clear Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X SKINCANCERFORME Cloudy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y ILIKESCOTLAND Rainy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A ILOVESCOTLAND Foggy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B PEASOUP

These GTA cheats are ought to squeeze your game time significantly. Cheers to “Maximum Effort”!

​Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A version of the compilation for iOS and Android will be released in early 2022.