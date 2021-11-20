GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.02 Patch Notes

The first major update is available for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

November 19th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Update 1.02 has arrived for GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is available for the Definitive Editions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. All three patches must be installed separately. Each update weighs in at roughly 1.15 GB on PlayStation 4, and other platforms can expect a similar download size. Here’s everything new with update 1.02 for GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.02 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for this update. This article will be updated once patch notes are released. Rockstar Games has promised that a Title Update is on the way for all three games soon, and this is most likely that update.

Rockstar Games has committed to improving GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition following its overwhelmingly negative reception. In a post on the Rockstar Newswire, the studio announced “We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.”

This is likely just the first of many updates released for the trilogy. Since this patch is arriving so soon after launch, however, there probably aren’t too many major changes included. Still, GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has a large number of visual glitches and other bugs that could be ironed out via an update.

For those that prefer the look and feel of the classic titles, Rockstar is also relisting the original versions of all three games featured in the trilogy on the Rockstar Store. Anyone who purchases GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive the classic versions for free as an added bonus. The old versions aren’t back for sale just yet, but Rockstar will provide an update once they are available.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

