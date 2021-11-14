GTA Trilogy Drops to 0.5 User Score on Metacritic As Fans Review Bomb

Things aren’t going well for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Rockstar’s bid to lure new and old franchise fans is failing and the game has a 0.6 score from users on Metacritic. The users are unhappy and quite dissatisfied with different in-games issues and other events. Rockstar has already removed the PC version of GTA The Trilogy due to some problems with the Rockstar Games Launcher making the game unplayable. This further fueled players’ sorrows, resulting in review bombing by the players.

At the time of writing this article, the GTA The Trilogy has a 0.6 rating on Metacritic, although it has dipped as low at 0.5 This has earned the game an “Overwhelming Dislike” rating on the site. The majority of users have written negative remarks about the game, while a tiny percentage of users have mixed thoughts about the remastered bundle. Players are frustrated with frame rate issues, low resolution, graphical and lightning glitches here and there. GTA The Trilogy has loads of bugs and it seems as if the developers did not fully iron out the game. One user named RockFailStar on Metacritic has even gone to say, “even if GTA 6 is good (if it ever comes out), this remaster leaves a black spot on Rockstar’s reputation forever.”

​There are more such negative comments on the site from players who didn’t expect the game to have these many problems. The recent discovery of unlicensed music and uncompiled code has only added to lousy PR for the game and the publisher. Earlier yesterday, Rockstar Support on Twitter informed players that problems with the Rockstar Games Launcher had been fixed and the service is back online. However,

The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. https://t.co/NiMNXUKCVh — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 13, 2021

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will still be “unavailable to play or purchase.” The tweet says that the developers are removing “files unintentionally included in these versions.”

Some data miners had even revealed that the GTA: The Trilogy contains data related to ‘Hot Coffee,’ the notorious San Andreas sex mini-game, a memory that haunts Rockstar up to this day. However, there is no confirmation about this and the claims might be fallacious as well. Hot Coffee was a mod and a mini-game in San Andreas, enabling players to have sex with any in-game girlfriend. The mini-game attracted a lot of bad PR and Rockstar eventually disabled it. GTA Trilogy could still be a much better experience if Rockstar removes in-game bugs and glitches via patches.

​Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A version of the compilation for iOS and Android will be released in early 2022.