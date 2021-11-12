GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Pulled From Sale on PC

Rockstar Games has removed the latest GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from sale on PC. Earlier this week, the developers released the PC version of GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition exclusively on the Rockstar Games Launcher. However, things didn’t turn out as Rockstar was hoping for. Rockstar Games Launcher experienced significant issues that made the game unplayable.​

Currently, PC players cannot purchase or download the PC version of GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition as the company has pulled the game from its website. At the time of writing this article, the game is only available to buy on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. On November 12, Rockstar took its official Twitter page to announce the news. In the post, they said, “services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed.”

Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 11, 2021

​In a follow-up tweet, the company thanked the players for their patience and cooperation as they “continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles.” Rockstar Games Launcher is a desktop client similar to Battle.net, UPlay, or others. GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is being sold on PC via the Rockstar store. With so much hype around the game and players looking frantically forward to the remake, this new issue will surely make fans unhappy. On top of it, you can’t get the physical copy of GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition yet as it is scheduled for December 6.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 12, 2021

​So far, GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition bears some meaningful upgrades and changes. All the games in the collection were cult classics and quite ahead of their time. Only a few games come close to GTA San Andreas’ massive open-world map even after all these years. However, PC players will have to wait a little longer as Rockstar Games and the team involved fix the Rockstar Games Launcher issues. The publisher has given no timeline as to when the game will be up again for purchase. Recently, the developers also acknowledged an in-game issue with the “deliveries of items and GTA$ in GTA Online, including Los Santos Tuners gifts, Prime Gaming rewards, and Shark Cards.”

​Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A version of the compilation for iOS and Android will be released in early 2022.