Update 1.11 has arrived for Guilty Gear Strive, and here’s the full list of changes added with this patch. This update will become available across PC, PS4, and PS5 on November 30. It adds Happy Chaos to the game’s roster as a DLC fighter for Season Pass owners, but everyone else will have to wait until December 3 to purchase the character separately. A new character is exciting, but this update also fixes a wide array of bugs and other issues. Room customization has been added to player matches online, and multiple glitches have been fixed for several characters. Here’s everything new with Guilty Gear Strive update 1.11.

Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.11 Patch Notes

New Addition

Added Happy Chaos as a playable character

Available for Season Pass 1 owners since November 30, and available for separate purchase from December 3.

Battle

Fixed a bug where characters would sometimes behave strangely after a successful throw clash.

Fixed a bug where the character would be blown back in a different direction depending on the direction they were facing after being with with a Psych Burst or Roman Cancel while their position completely overlaps with the opponent.

Fixed a bug where with unnatural behavior occurring after activating Roman Cancel directly after inputting the dash button.

Network Mode

Added “Room Customization” to Player Match.

You can customize your player room by selecting Network > Player Match > Room Customization from the menu.

Added a fishing option exclusively for Room Customization items.

Characters

Chipp Zanuff Fixed a bug where Chipp would sometimes land during the motion.

Jack-O Fixed a bug where Jack-O would be unable to attack a Servant at a certain timing after the Servant lands. Fixed a bug where sometimes Servants would be erased by Jack-O’s attacks. Fixed a bug where Servants would take an unintended trajectory after being hit by Jack-O’s Standing Close Slash or Standing Far Slash after the update to Version 1.10.

May Fixed a bug with the Wall Break value scaling after the Version 1.10 update.

Potemkin Fixed a bug where the hitbox would remain after it should no longer be active.

Ramlethal Valentine Fixed a bug where her swords would behave strangely under certain conditions such as after a successful throw clash, etc.

Zato-1 Fixed a bug where the opponent would move to an unintended position after activating a Roman Cancel directly after being successfully grabbed by this move.



Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.