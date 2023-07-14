Halls of Torment Launch Options: Force Dedicated GPU and OpenGL Explained

Image: Chasing Carrots

Steam players can choose to launch Halls of Torment in three distinct ways, which include the option of doing so through Open GL or by forcing the use of their Dedicated GPU. But how do the options differ from one another? And more importantly, which one should you choose?

All Halls of Torment Launch Options Explained

As we mentioned above, upon launching the game, Steam will present you with three options for launching Halls of Torment: Play Halls of Torment, Force Dedicated GPU, and Open GL (Lower Perrmoance).

While Play Halls of Torment will allow you to play the game while making use of its standard settings, Force Dedicated GPU will force the use of your Graphics Card in order to smooth the performance and avoid glitches.

The Open GL (Lower Perrmoance) option, on the other hand, will make use of Open GL technology to render the application. Doing so may hurt the game’s performance as it will not be making use of your dedicated card.

Should You Choose Play Halls of Torment, Force Dedicated GPU, or OpenGL?

In most, if not all where you have a Graphics Card of any kind available, we recommend the use of the Force Dedicated GPU option, as doing so lowers the possibility of the game glitching or any errors occurring. However, if you have yet to experience any kind of glitch or launching problems, there is no need to shift from the standard launching option.

How To Change Your Launch Option

If you are experiencing problems in the game and have not been able to choose your launching option when starting the application, you will be able to do so by heading to your Steam library and then left-clicking on Halls of Torment before selecting Properties.

Once you do that, just head to Launching Options under the General Tab, where you will be able to pick your desired one.

This guide was made while playing Halls of Torment on PC.

- This article was updated on July 14th, 2023