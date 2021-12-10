Halo Infinite Co-Op and Forge Release Date: Everything We Know

Halo Infinite has had an unconventional launch with multiplayer releasing before the main game. Now that the main game is out many players are wondering when will Co-Op and Forge release? Many of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer events have already been leaked but the leaks have shown no sign of Co-Op or Forge. The co-Op has been a staple for the Halo Franchise with Forge being a very useful tool in the multiplayer community since its release in Halo 3. Luckily, players have received word on when they can expect both the Co-Op and Forge to be added into Halo Infinite.

When will Co-Op and Forge be released?

Thanks to an interview with Joseph Staten we now know when to expect Co-Op and Forge to be released. Sadly they will not release at the same time and we have quite a time to wait before we gain access to them. Co-Op is planned to be released alongside the second season of Halo Infinite with Forge planned to release alongside the third season. Sadly the launch of the second season was delayed until March 2022 and the third season is planned to launch later summer 2022.

While the initial reason for Co-Op being released with season 2 and not at launch is unknown the reason for season 2 being delayed is due to the criticisms Halo Infinite multiplayer has had. 343 Industry wants to address legitimate player concerns with the current state of the game according to Staten. We have already seen some fixes for player concerns with the changes to battlepass XP gains, but there are still many more concerns to address, such as the aggressive microtransactions.

Although Halo infinite has just recently fully launched it still has a long way to go before it is a completed game. Hopefully with time, we will see it turn into a completed masterpiece. Before we can judge we will need to have all of the features that were promised first. If you have any more trouble with Halo Infinite make sure to check out our other guides.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.