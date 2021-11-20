Halo Infinite: How to Get a Mythic Medal

Looking to prove your proficiency to your fellow Spartan peers? There are mythic medals to be earned in gameplay sessions of Halo Infinite, and with that, the possibility of adding an achievement to a long assortment of other achievements that lies within a gamer’s Xbox profile. Some mythic medals are harder to earn than others, and as such, more difficult to obtain. This guide will provide all the necessary information that a player would need to earn mythic medals in Halo Infinite, and also the achievement Slaying with Style that comes alongside earning such medals during a matchmade game.

Knowing what Mythic Medals are in Halo Infinite and How to Get Them

A mythical medal is the highest tier of an awarded medal in Halo Infinite, and getting one during any matchmade game will earn the player the achievement Slaying with Style.

The first step that needs to be taken towards earning a mythic medal is knowing how to get a medal. Medals in Halo Infinite are given to commemorate player actions during a matchmade round of multiplayer. If the player has managed to do something noteworthy, such as killing multiple enemies in quick succession, capturing objectives effectively, or killing opponents in creative ways, the player will usually be awarded a medal for their effort. Medals are separated into tiers, with the lowest tier being normal, which then goes up to heroic, legendary, and ending with mythic.

Mythic medals that require players to go on a killing spree or to kill a great number of enemies without dying might be a bit difficult to accomplish without excellent aim. Considering also the skill fluctuation of opponents that can be encountered in random matchmade lobbies, the task would seem rather daunting. However, there are mythic medals out there that are considerably easier to obtain, and neither do they require playing against human enemies.

The player can choose to start a game of Bot Bootcamp where they alongside three other human teammates band together to fight a team of 4 AI-controlled enemies. Achievements and medals can be earned in this mode just like any other multiplayer modes that are available. Mythic medals that don’t require killing sprees or consecutive quick kills are the following:

Ninja – Kill an enemy by leaping over them and hitting them from behind with melee. Quigley – Kill 2+ enemies with a single S7 Sniper round. Remote Detonation – Kill an enemy by shooting a grenade. Fastball – Kill an enemy with the impact from a thrown grenade.

Though any of these medals can prove somewhat tricky, they should prove quite doable with enough attempts and a bit of luck. Considering the fact that it would be Human against AI, it will also be more feasible to go for medals that would require multi-kill or killing sprees. Should the player prove successful in their endeavors, the list of medals that will feature in their end game match screen will include one of the mythic rarity, and the achievement will pop up on the screen.

For players who are interested in making progress with their battle pass whilst trying to grind for achievements or medals, feel free to check out our guide on how to level up the battle pass quickly.

Halo Infinite‘s free multiplayer mode is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The campaign mode is scheduled for release on the 8th of December, for both PC and Xbox consoles.