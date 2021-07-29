Halo Infinite Technical Preview: Start Time, How to Download, Maps, Modes, and More

The first Halo Infinite technical preview is nearly here, and we’ve compiled all the information you need to know if you want to get your hands on the game as soon as you can. This is only a limited test with a small selection of maps, modes, and weapons, but it’s still the first chance the public has had to play Halo Infinite for themselves. It is a closed test, so you will need an invite to participate. Even if you don’t get selected, though, there will be plenty of other opportunities to test Halo Infinite later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite technical preview.

How to Sign Up for the Halo Infinite Technical Preview

Only Halo Insiders are eligible for the Halo Infinite technical preview, so you’ll need to sign up if you haven’t already. Just follow these steps to get started:

Visit the Halo Insider page on Halo Waypoint

Click Signup

Register with your Microsoft account credentials

Fill out the forms for PC and Console flighting

Wait to be selected for the technical preview

If you have already registered for the Halo Insider program to test previous games like the Master Chief Collection on PC, then you don’t need to sign up again. Once you’ve signed up for the program, all you have to do is wait to receive an email regarding the technical preview. You aren’t guaranteed to get in, but keep an eye on your inbox just in case 343 decides to send out another wave of invites.

Halo Infinite Technical Preview Schedule

The Halo Infinite technical preview will begin on Thursday, July 29 and run through Monday, August 2 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. There is no official start time for the preview, but 343 will likely turn the servers on sometime after 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET.

Matchmaking will be enabled during the entirety of the technical preview, but 343 has provided a handful of dedicated scheduled play times in order to ensure short queue times. Here’s the full schedule for the Halo Infinite technical preview:

Thursday, July 29: Tech preview is officially live! Go wild, Spartans.

Tech preview is officially live! Go wild, Spartans. Friday, July 30 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT Saturday, July 31 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT Sunday, August 1 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT Monday, August 2: Tech preview closes at 10 AM PT

Future previews for Halo Infinite will be much larger in scope than this technical preview, and more players will be invited to upcoming events. There will be more opportunities to participate in Halo Infinite flighting in the coming months, and there will likely be an open beta prior to launch.

Available Content During the Beta

The closed technical test will only provide players with a small number of maps, modes, and weapons to test out. There won’t be any traditional PvP multiplayer during this beta test. Bot Slayer is the main mode being tested during this session, and it pits a team of four players against bots. Bots are a new feature for the Halo series, so 343 wants to see how they perform in matches with real players. Weapon Drills will also be available during the technical preview, which gives players a chance to test out Halo Infinite’s arsenal in a private firing range.

343 has said that there is slight chance that good old-fashioned Social Arena Slayer will be added to the beta test before it ends, but only if they hit their target engagement and testing goals. If it does happen, it will most likely be on Sunday evening before the session comes to a close on Monday. There are a few known issues regarding Slayer, such as matches often starting as a 4v3, but this test is designed to gather data anyway.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch later this year on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.