Harry Potter Magic Awakened Legendary Tier List: All Legendary Cards Ranked

Are you searching for a comprehensive Harry Potter Magic Awakened Legendary Tier List that ranks all legendary cards? With numerous legendary cards to pick from for building your deck, it can be overwhelming. Moreover, some legendary cards are more suitable for Forest runs, while others are better for Duo Duels. As obtaining each legendary card is a challenging task, we have compiled a tier list that ranks the best legendary cards from worst to best.

All Legendary Cards Ranked in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Here are all of the available legendary cards ranked in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

12. Protego Diabolica

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Casts a ring of fire around you, dealing damage to all enemy units that enter. Player units and future selves within the fire ring will charge it up. The more units there are, the faster it charges, up to a maximum of three charges. After completing a charge, a Fire Dragon will spawn and race towards the furthest opponent unit, dealing damage to all opponents in its path. Each charge spawns an extra Fire Dragon.

11. Norwegian Ridgeback Egg

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Summons a Norwegian Ridgeback egg. When the Egg reaches 100% Health, a Baby Norwegian Ridgeback will hatch, spewing fire at random enemies three times and dealing AoE Damage. The Egg starts with only 40% of its Max Health and regenerates 3% of its Max Health every second. If the Dragon Egg takes total Damage equal to 110% of its Max HP, it stops automatically regenerating Health.

10. Orb of Water

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Casts Orb of Water, drawing in all opponents within Range and dealing Damage over time. At the end of casting, the Orb will explode, dealing massive Damage. Teammates cannot move in the Orb, while enemies will be Stunned. Orb of Water can be disrupted by Control Cards.

Orb of Water is another really great crowd control tool, and one that synergizes with your wizard themselves since you can move the orb to collect more targets. While not immediate the high damage payoff is a good way to clear out swarms, and its main setback instead comes from requiring you to stop whatever else you’re doing and control your wizard.

9. Baby Antipodean Opaleye

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Summons a baby Antipodean Opaleye that breathes fire on opponent units, dealing AoE Damage. The Baby Antipodean Opaleye legendary is easily the best summon in the game since it deals huge AoE damage and has a lot of health. Norwegian Ridgeback Egg is more complicated to use, but when executed right, it is a very powerful summon that deals high single-target damage.

8. Golden Snitch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The golden snitch is summoned, which moves at high speeds and provides the player with moving cards while reducing the cost of hand cards. However, the golden snitch will gradually lose health while flying (18% of maximum health every 4 seconds with an afterimage left behind). The afterimage reduces the magic value of a random card by 1 point and also restores a moving card. If the golden snitch’s health drops below 50%, it can be grabbed for the effect of obtaining 2 golden snitch shadows.

7. Fiendfyre

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Summons Fiendfyre shoots fire at opponents to deal Damage. While active, Fiendfyre increases in size and Attacks whenever a unit is defeated. After 12 units have been defeated, Fiendfyre can attack three opponents at once. Fiendfyre is best used from the backlines in conjunction with summons, as the longer it stays in play, the more damage it will do.

6. Phoenix

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This ability allows you to call forth a Phoenix that can heal nearby ally units at the expense of its health. Once it runs out of health, the Phoenix will become ashes and revive after a specific time. The Phoenix can be revived thrice before returning to your hand. However, its maximum health decreases by 10% each time it is reborn.

The Phoenix legendary card is worth considering for those who enjoy incorporating many summon charms in their deck-building strategy. Its healing abilities can help keep your team alive and resurrect itself twice. Essentially, you can summon a healer up to three times for the cost of one. However, it does come at a hefty cost of seven energy and is best used when you already have many units summoned. But if you are in a favorable position, the Phoenix can help ensure you maintain your advantage.

5. Piertotum Locomotor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This charm summons two Stone Soldiers who act as distractions for enemies by taunting them. While taunting, the damage taken by the soldiers is reduced by a significant 99%.

One of my top picks is this card that serves as an upgrade to the Troll. With this card, you can summon two sturdy units to draw enemy attacks and decrease the damage you receive. These units have high health bars and can be challenging to defeat. However, they are sluggish in movement. For maximum impact, combine this card with the Bombtastic Bomb Box to boost their speed and power, making them an unstoppable force.

4. Malfoy Gang

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Malfoy Gang has called upon Draco Malfoy, Gregory Goyle, and Vincent Crabbe to join forces. The remaining two will quickly retreat if one of these three is defeated in battle. This legendary card is particularly effective against the front row of your opponent’s team, making Malfoy Gang a top-tier Legendary summon card and an excellent companion in any battle.

3. Thunderstorm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Thunderstorm summons a Thunderbird, which unleashes 15 lightning bolts. These bolts will randomly hit opponent units and inflict a Heal Reduction effect. The power of the lightning increases by 10% for each defeated opponent and can stack up to five times. Once five opponents are defeated, the remaining lightning bolts will strike all opponent units.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has a limited selection of powerful air units, but one that stands out is Thunderstorm. This unit poses a challenge to opponents, especially in the game’s early stages, and becomes even more potent as it defeats enemies. Additionally, Thunderstorm hinders the healing abilities of its foes, making it a valuable asset in taking down the Phoenix.

2. Hermione Granger

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Summons Hermione Granger. With every spell Card you use, Hermoine will cast the same, the Level of which is the same as Hermoine. This effect has a 10-second Cooldown. However, Hermoine will not cast Prior Incantato or Legilimency. Hermione’s potent ability can be used in PvE and PvP decks making this one of the most versatile Legendary cards.

1. Kelpie

Image: Portkey Games

Kelpie is a card that can cause damage to a specific area before returning to the caster’s orbit. When the caster successfully damages a location, Kelpie will attack that exact location again, causing damage to its surroundings. Each successful attack or defeat increases Kelpie’s ability to attack again, but after three successive attacks, it will return to the caster. The repeating attacks of Kelpie make it a valuable and powerful Legendary worth using in any of your decks.

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023