Helldivers 2: Pre-Order Bonuses and Different Editions, Explained

Image: Arrowhead Games Studio

With the launch date of Helldivers 2 approaching, and considering that many games are now released in different editions, we’ve decided to discuss the pre-order bonuses and different editions of Helldivers 2. Hopefully, this will help players make an informed decision before investing their money in the game.

Recommended Videos

All Helldivers 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Image: Arrowhead Games Studio

Those who pre-order Helldivers 2, regardless of the edition, will receive three bonus armor sets:

TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand

TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy

TR-62 Knight

It’s quite standard these days to see exclusive cosmetic options as pre-order bonuses. If you’re planning to get Helldivers 2 anyway, it’s a good way to acquire some exclusive gear.If you’re unsure, I recommend taking a closer look at the three armor sets before making a decision.

What’s in the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition?

Image: Arrowhead Games Studio

Aside from its Standard Edition, which is just a regular copy of the base game, Helldivers 2 offers one other version. The Super Citizen Edition is Arrowhead Game Studio’s equivalent to a Deluxe Edition, and it includes a lot of extras on top of any pre-order bonuses that you might have earned from buying the game early:

‘DP-53 Savior of the Free’ Armor Set

‘Will of the People’ Cape

‘MP-98 Knight’ Weapon

Super Citizen Status

Stratagem Hero Ship Game

‘AR-23E Liberator Explosive’ Weapon

‘SA-32 Dynamo’ Armor Set

‘Super Person’ Emote

And more

The last four items on the list are all part of the Steel Veterans Premium Warbond. Although the developers mention that this Premium Warbond comes with much more, they do not provide specifics. Given that the game doesn’t have a campaign, it’s hard to imagine rewards that aren’t weapons or armor sets.

The Standard Edition of the game will cost $39.99, while the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99. Although not necessarily cheap, the Super Citizen Edition is still cheaper than your standard Triple-A game, and certainly more affordable than most Deluxe Editions we’ve seen recently.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2024