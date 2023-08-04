Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you completed adopting the Owlbear cub as a pet, you may have obtained the Owlbear egg while exploring its home in the cave near the Blighted Village. However, it isn’t immediately clear what the purpose of the egg is and what you should do with it. At first glance, you may notice it is edible, but don’t eat it because that would be the most expensive meal in Baldur’s Gate history! Instead, here’s what to do with the Owlbear egg in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What is the Owlbear Egg Used for in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Games

What your character says after finding the Owlbear egg hints at what you should do with it: “An Owlbear egg… These are supposed to be worth a fortune…” A fortune they are worth because you will get 750 gold for selling it to a merchant.

Here is the Owlbear Egg item description:

Owlbear Egg Owlbear hatchlings are tiny and adorable for the first few weeks of their life. Then they eat you out of house and home. Then they simply eat you. Size: Tiny Weight: 1kg Value: 750



However, anything edible in your inventory will pop up to use when you long rest. This means the Owlbear Egg will go into your camp supply bag, and you could accidentally eat it. I recommend putting it in your camp chest before long resting, so it doesn’t accidentally get consumed, costing you 750 gold.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Pets: How to Adopt Scratch the Dog and the Owlbear Cub

Owlbear Egg Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Owlbear egg is found in a cave at coordinates X: -351 and Y: -144. This cave is northeast of the Blighted Village. When you enter the cave, you will approach the Owlbear mother. To obtain the Owlbear egg, killing the mother is not necessary. Instead, two options are available that will prevent her death… at least by your hand.

Firstly, you can sneak around the owlbear mother and retrieve the egg. Alternatively, you can communicate with the owlbear mother, exit the cave, rest, and then return. Upon returning, you will discover that the owlbear mother has been killed by the goblins, who have also taken the owlbear cub. While it is possible to adopt the owlbear cub eventually, that is a tale for another time. For now, the owlbear egg can be retrieved from the nest within the cave.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023