Hitman 3: Another Death in the Family Guide – Help Emma Kill Alexa

Another Death in the Family is a redacted challenge in the Dartmoor level of Hitman 3. This challenge requires you to help Emma kill Alexa. While this assassination challenge sounds fairly complicated, it’s actually much easier than it sounds. It’s a part of one of the Mission Stories in Dartmoor, so you don’t have to go too far out of your way to get it done. This challenge presents you with a unique assassination opportunity for your target, Alexa Carlisle. You won’t even have to do the dirty deed yourself. Here’s how to complete the Another Death in the Family redacted assassination challenge in the Dartmoor level of Hitman 3.

How to Complete Another Death in the Family

The first step in completing the Another Death in the Family challenge is to gather evidence and accuse someone of murdering Zachary Carlisle. Check out our Dartmoor murder mystery guide if you haven’t done that yet. There are some specific things you need to do during the investigation, so make sure you keep reading below even if you have most of the evidence already.

Here are the basic steps to complete Another Death in the Family:

Repair the lab equipment in the Greenhouse. Complete the Dartmoor murder mystery. Accuse Mr. Fernsby or Zachary. Wait for Emma to poison Alexa’s drink.

This is a part of the Dartmoor Mission Story called Means, Motive, and Opportunity as well if you’d rather follow along in-game. Make sure you get inside Mr. Fernsby’s Office and pick up all the evidence in there or use the Mysterious Switch to find Montogmery’s Long Lost Letter. You cannot complete this challenge if you are missing these pieces of evidence. When you have sufficient evidence, Diana will chime in and let you know you have enough evidence to accuse Mr. Fernsby of committing the murder or accuse Zachary of committing suicide.

You also need to visit the Greenhouse behind the manor. Use the nearby Crowbar to break in, and make sure you pick up the Wrench sitting on the nearby water fountain. Use the Wrench to repair the lab equipment inside the Greenhouse. That’s all you need to do here for now. Head to the main entrance hall and tell Mr. Fernsby you’re done with the investigation. He’ll take you upstairs to Alexa Carlisle’s office where you can present your findings to her. Take a seat and tell her what you found.

While Emma is the true murderer, do not accuse her. You need Emma to help you complete the challenge. Make sure you choose either Mr. Fernsby or Zachary. Ask for the Case File as payment and take it from the safe to fulfill that part of the mission. Once you present your findings to Alexa, she’ll head out to the balcony for a private moment. While this may seem like an easy assassination opportunity, resist the urge and do not kill her here. The important part plays out soon after, and you need Alexa alive for it.

After coming back inside, Alexa will summon the entire family for a gathering downstairs. Follow everyone and listen in on the conversation. Alexa will address the family for a while before letting everyone leave. You may notice that Emma is heading somewhere unusual. Follow her. She’s going to the Greenhouse to create a poison to kill Alexa. She’ll use the lab equipment that you repaired earlier to create the poison, after which she’ll return to the manor and slip it into Alexa’s drink.

Once the drink is poisoned, wait around for a while and don’t draw any suspicion to yourself. Alexa will eventually walk over and take a drink, at which point she’ll fall to the floor dead. The Another Death in the Family challenge will be completed, and you can head to any exit to complete the mission.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.