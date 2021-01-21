Hitman 3: Fastest Ways to Increase Mastery Level – Unlock New Items Fast

Replaying levels and unlocking new equipment is a key aspect of Hitman 3, but some methods of increasing your mastery level are more efficient than others. While you can reach level 20 in a given location by doing just about anything, there are ways to earn a ton of XP at once. The best gear in the game, like sniper rifles for example, are locked at the end of most mastery reward tracks, so your hard work will be rewarded greatly. Here are the best was to increase your mastery level in Hitman 3.

How to Raise Mastery Level in Hitman 3

While just about anything you do in Hitman 3 rewards XP, there are two strategies that will maximize your experience gains and level you up faster than normal.

1. Get High Ratings

It’s pretty obvious that getting high rankings will increase your level quickly, but it’s hard to overstate just how much XP you’ll get if you walk away from a mission with a five star Silent Assassin rating. Take the time to learn the levels’ layouts and your targets’ patrol patterns and you’ll be able to exploit them to your advantage.

Also, going for kills that give you more XP is a great strategy as well. Even if you don’t get a perfect five star rating, anything that leads to a higher rating is generally a good idea to do. Accidental kills, destroying security camera footage, and hiding bodies for undiscovered kills are all good habits to pick up.

2. Complete Challenges

Challenges are the best way to get XP and increase your mastery level in any location. Check your challenges before heading into a mission and try to get as many of them done as you can. Not only will these guarantee you see everything a level has to offer, but they’ll also put you on the fast track to level 20.

To make things easier, you don’t have to compelte a mission after you complete a challenge. This means you can create manual saves and reload after finishing a challenge. This way, you can get the headshot challenge, the fiber wire challenge, the drowning challenge, and all of those assassination challenges done in a matter of minutes with one well-timed save. Make sure to create several manual saves at key moments so you can have easy access to them.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.