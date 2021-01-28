Hitman 3: How to Reunite the Stuyvesants

Meet the Stuyvesants is a Hitman 3 challenge that requires you to reunite the Stuyvesants in Dubai. This is an optional objective, but it’s fairly easy to do and sets you up with an easy assassination opportunity for Marcus Stuyvesant. If you’re trying to increase your mastery level and unlock new weapons and items, then this challenge is a great way to earn some XP. Here’s how to reunite the Stuyvesants to complete the Meet the Stuyvesants challenge in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Meet the Stuyvesants Challenge Guide

Marcus Stuyvesant is roaming the lower floors of the building with a security detail, and his daughter, Cornelia, is actually here as well. She’s by the Black Gold Bar having a conversation with Lucy Phillips, the artist that created the art installation on display in the building. You can find them at the Black Gold Bar on Level 1. Their conversation is much louder than everyone else’s so they’re hard to miss.

The first thing you need to do to reunite the Stuyvesants is acquire an Event Staff disguise. You can find these people working in the kitchen and bar areas, and they’re easy to spot thanks to their gold vests. There are a few working as bathroom attendants nearby, and you can snag a disguise without much trouble by causing a distraction in a bathroom stall and forcing them to investigate.

Once you have the disguise, you’ll need some emetic poison. There’s rat poison on a shelf in the storage room next to the Black Gold Bar area. Once you have the poison, head to the Private Bar area and blend in as a bartender. Prepare a poisoned drink and offer it to Lucy Phillips when she approaches the bar. She’s wearing a blue suit, so she stands out from the crowd. This will send her straight to the bathroom, and with her out of the picture, the Stuyvesant reunion can take place.

After serving Lucy Phillips the poisoned drink, just wait for Marcus Stuyvesant to come to the Black Gold Bar. He visits the area on his normal patrol route, but it could take some time for him to show up if he’s on the other side of the building. When he arrives, he and Cornelia will sit down at a table near the Private Bar and you’ll complete the Meet the Stuyvesants feat. Be sure to snap a photo of them sitting together with your camera to complete the Precious Moments feat too.

To recap, here’s how to reunite the Stuyvesants:

If Marcus Stuyvesant takes too long to show up, then Lucy Phillips might make it back to the Private Bar after throwing up in the bathroom. Use your Instinct vision to search for Marcus, and if you find that he’s on the other side of the building, follow Lucy to the bathroom and knock her out. You can continue with the mission as normal after this. You don’t have to be near the Stuyvesants to complete the Meet the Stuyvesants feat, but you’ll want to be there anyway to take the photo for the Precious Moments feat.

