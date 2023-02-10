Hogwarts Legacy: How to Solve the Tale of Rowland Oakes Side Quest

A lot of side quests in Hogwarts Legacy are quite straightforward. You go to a certain point, take on a certain objective, gather things, or defeat enemies. Others are going to be more cryptic, giving you mere hints to solve a puzzle or find something. In any case, if you have been given the Tale of Rowland Oakes side quest, here’s how to solve it. This is what the map means.

How to Solve the Tale of Rowland Oakes Side Quest

All you’re given is a map that shows certain areas. At least at the beginning of the quest, you’re given a general location of where Rowland Oakes was originally at. You’re going to be tasked to clear out a Bandit Camp eastward of the Jackdaw’s Tomb Floo Flame location. After that, you’ll gather more clues with written notes in the encampment area.

If those don’t give you enough context on where to go, then simply follow the river east of the camp. Your character will make a remark that the area surrounding the river looks familiar to what the map showed. If they say that, you’re on the right track.

Keep following the river eastward, even after it splits. You eventually want to find the Korrow Ruins area, where there is a Floo Flame to get to. There’s a large goblin presence ahead, so be prepared for a fight. There’s even a troll in an isolated area to battle. It’s not required to defeat it, but there is a chest reward.

So as you’re fighting your way through this settlement, there is actually a small dungeon you can go inside. This is where the rest of the mission will play out regarding Rowland Oakes’ whereabouts.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023