Honkai Star Rail: All Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Honkai: Star Rail Backwater Pass treasure chest locations? A fun and valuable aspect of Honkai is the ability to search for treasure chests in different zones. Unfortunately, while the map shows how many treasure chests can be found in that zone, it doesn’t tell you where they can be found. However, we have provided you with the exact locations of all 13 Backwater Pass treasure chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail.

All 13 Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 13 Treasure Chest locations in the Backwater Pass area of Honkai: Star Rail.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to start at the Leisure Plaza space anchor point—Head east, where you will find a Basic Treasure Chest.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head south from the Leisure Plaza space anchor point. Continue down the path and through a gate where you will find a Bountiful Treasure Chest.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From chest location 2, head south until you reach a triangle-shaped courtyard. You will find a Basic Treasure Chest up against a wall to the right of wooden barrels and left of a poster.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to teleport to the Transport Hub space anchor. From here, head slightly east, and you will find a Basic Treasure Chest.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From the Transport Hub space anchor, you will want to head west. You will find a Basic Treasure Chest behind a metal fence.

Related: Honkai Star Rail: All Boulder Town Chest Locations

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head to the Magflow Link on the map above and talk to the Automaton Bumblebee with a puzzle piece icon over its head. Follow it and help clear the path of enemies. Once done, it will reveal a Bountiful Treasure Chest.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 7

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head to the formidable Foe location on the map above. Once cleared out, you can open a Precious Treasure Chest.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 8

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From chest location 7, head Northwest until you reach an alleyway. You will find a Basic Treasure Chest at the end.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 9

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to teleport to the Northern space anchor point. From there, head West and turn left at the fork. You will find a Basic Treasure Chest through the gate.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 10

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From chest location 9, head back to the fork in the road, and this time, go through the right path and up the stairs. Once at the top, turn right and head through the partially opened gate. You will find a Basic Treasure Chest at the end.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 11

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From chest location 10, head back through the partially closed gate and take a right when you reach the alleyway. You will find a Bountiful Treasure Chest hidden by a Formidable Foe.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 12

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will want to teleport back to the Leisure Plaza space anchor point. From there, head southeast until you reach the square-shaped area. You get two Bountiful Treasure Chests after talking to the little girl.

Backwater Pass Treasure Chest Location 13

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head back to the square-shaped area from the Leisure Plaza space anchor point, but continue through it and down the stairs. You will find a Warp Trotter here. Defeat it to earn your loot.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023