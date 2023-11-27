Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

During their ventures within the Simulated Universe, Honkai Star Rail players can make use of Curios in order to get an advantage in the many battles they must face. Among them, very few are as game-changing as the high-risk/high-reward Cosmic Big Lotto Curio.

But how does the Curio work? Here’s everything you need to know regarding the Cosmic Big Lotto Curio in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Big Lotto Curio Explained

The Cosmic Big Lotto Curio will imbue you with a low chance of getting a random Curio after destroying any kind of breakable object in the field. But wait, not everything is sunshine and rainbows, since upon destroying an object, there will also be a small chance that the Cosmic Big Lotto Curio will be destroyed and take 99% of the HP of all members of your party with it. Both effects can be triggered at the same time.

Be careful to not mistake this Curio with the Interastral Big Lotto, which will gift you with a low chance of getting a random blessing and of breaking and taking all of your energy with it upon the destruction of any objects on the field.

Cosmic Big Lotto Chances in Honkai Star Rail

Unfortunately, Honkai: Star Rail does not provide any data regarding the chances of triggering either of the effects of Cosmic Big Lotto, which are simply showcased as small. But taking into account the experiences of many members of the game’s community, as well as our own, Cosmic Big Lotto seems to usually gift players with 1 to 3 Curios before breaking.

How to Get the Most Out of the Cosmic Big Lotto Curio

To maximize the effects of the Curio in the chance that you manage to trigger its first effect, I highly recommend that you try to get the Omniscient Capsule beforehand. The Omniscient Capsule Curio will both increase the chances of breakable items spawning during each stage, as well as double their rewards. This means that you will be able to get two Curios per object destroyed at no drawback.

Although there’s no way to fully counter the effects of the Curio, you can increase your survivability and avoid the death certificate that comes with losing 99% of your health by using teams featuring either an aggro support capable of shielding the party and tanking damage (like Gepard) or full-party healers like Huohuo and Luocha.

This guide was made while playing Honkai: Star Rail on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023