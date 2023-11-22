Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei: Release Date, Kit, Banner, and Leaks

Image: HoYoverse

As 2023 continues, more leaks are revealed for Honkai Star Rail, including new characters with unique abilities. One of the latest leaks details Ruan Mei, and we have everything you need to know about this new character, including abilities, release date, kit, and more.

Ruan Mei Release Date in Honkai Star Rail

Raun Mei is expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail on December 27, 2023, in the first half of version 1.6. This information comes from reliable leakers on the official Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, which we have attached to the bottom of this guide.

Ruan Mei Kit for Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei is rumored to be a 5-star Ice Harmony character who specializes in Speed enhancements and Break Efficiency. Some known leakers within the Honkai: Star Rail community shared on Reddit the kit for Ruan Mei, including her skills and eidolons. Check them all out below.

Ruan Mei Skills

A few kits have been released for Ruan Mei, each being different from one another. The latest kit, found on the Reddit page and the Yatta website, is the one we believe to be the most accurate as it is the newest one to leak.

Type Name Ability Basic Attack Threading Fragrance Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Ruan Mei’s ATK to a single enemy. Skill String Sings Slow Swirls After using her Skill, Ruan Mei gains “Overtone” that lasts for 2 turn(s). The duration of this state decreases by 1 at the start of Ruan Mei’s each turn. When Ruan Mei has “Overtone,” all allies’ SPD increases by 12.0% and Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 50%. Talent Somatotypical Helix DMG for all allies increases by 15.0%. After Breaking an enemy’s Weakness or attacking a Weakness Broken enemy, additionally deals Additional Ice DMG equal to 6.0% of Ruan Mei’s Ice Break DMG. Technique Silken Serenade Obtains “Silken Serenade” after using the Technique. At the start of the next battle, automatically triggers for 1 time(s) an effect equal to her Skill. Triggering this effect does not consume Skill Points. When Ruan Mei has “Silken Serenade,” actively attacking a target in Simulated Universe to enter battle will be regarded as attacking their Weakness to enter battle, and this attack can deplete Toughness regardless of Weakness types for all enemies. When inflicting Weakness Break in this way, triggers Break Effect corresponding to the Weakness Type of the attack. With every Blessing in possession, increases Toughness DMG of this attack by 100%. At the same time, increase Break DMG equal to 100% of Ruan Mei’s Ice Break DMG. Ultimate Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream Ruan Mei deploys a field that lasts for 2 turns. The duration of this field reduces by 1 at the start of each of her turn. While inside the field, all allies’ All-Type RES PEN increases by 12.0%. After allies launch an attack, they will apply Thanatoplum Rebloom to the enemy target(s) hit. Thanatoplum Rebloom is triggered when enemies attempt to recover from Weakness Break, extending the duration of their Weakness Break state and delaying their action. Their actions are delayed by 15% of Ruan Mei’s Break Effect + 10%, as well as dealing Ice Additional DMG equal to 90% of Ruan Mei’s Ice Break DMG. Enemy targets cannot have Thanatoplum Rebloom re-applied to them until they have recovered from Weakness Break.

Ruan Mei Eidolons

As for Eidolons, we have them for you as well in the grid below. Remember that these leaks are subject to change as we get closer to a possible release date.

Eidolon Ability Neural Replication Embroidery Overtone’s duration is extended by 1 turn(s). When Ruan Mei has Overtone, all allies’ ATK is increased by 40%. Reedtide Stroll When an enemy’s Weakness is Broken, Ruan Mei’s Break Effect increases by 100% for 2 turn(s). Smoke Rises, Viridescence Sways Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Divinity in Reflected Bronze When Ruan Mei is on the field, increases CRIT DMG inflicted by allies against Weakness Broken enemies by 40% Hairpin of the Languid Crafter Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Gauze Amidst a Fall The field generated by Ruan Mei’s Ultimate lasts for 1 more turns. When Ruan Mei’s Break Effect is higher than 180% in battle, the Additional DMG multiplier of her Ultimate increases by 24% for every 10% over this Break Effect threshold, up to a maximum DMG multiplier increase of 240%.

Ruan Mei Traces

Lastly, we have the traces for Ruan Mei that were also presented in the latest kit for the 5-star character!

Breathing Organisim: Increases Break Effect for all allies by 20%

Increases Break Effect for all allies by 20% Time Grows Reverie: Ruan Mei regenerates 5 Energy at the start of her turn.

Ruan Mei regenerates 5 Energy at the start of her turn. Aqua Smolders to the Rushlight: When Ruan Mei is on the field, increases DMG dealt to Weakness Broken enemies by 24%

Feel free to check out the official updated kit by heading to the Reddit post below. The Reddit post also includes information and leaks on other future characters.

There you have it; all you need to know about Ruan Mei so far! She’s looking to be a great addition to Honkai Star Rail, and we can’t wait to try out her skills and moveset when she officially makes it into the game.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023