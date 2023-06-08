Honkai Star Rail Rating Pistol Location: Just a Number Secret Achievement Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

During the prologue of Honkai: Star Rail, Silver Wolf tells Kafka that among the items in Herta’s steemed collection, there is a Gun capable of giving any being on its crosshair a score from 1 to 100. And guess what, the gun is actually in the game! Now, here’s the location of the Rating Pistol as well as how to unlock the Just a Number Secret Achievement in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to Find the Rating Pistol in Honkai Star Rail

You will be able to find the Rating Pistol in Honkai: Star Rail by heading to the first floor of the Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone. More specifically, you will be able to find the gun in the spot marked below, located in front of the Gallery of Shadow (First Floor) Waypoint.

How to Unlock the Just a Number Achievement

Once you find the Pistol, you will be able to unlock the Just a Number Achievement by simply interacting with it. After doing so, the gun will also rate the character currently on the field based on its own mysterious logic.

How Much Do Each of the Game’s Characters Rate

According to both our experience and the values showcased in the game’s wiki, the pistol will rate all characters with the exception of Jing Yuan, March 7th, Sampo, Shushang, Bailu, and Clara. You can check out the rating of all remaining characters below:

Trailblazer: 84

84 Dan Heng: 88

88 Himeko: 9

9 Welt: 5

5 Asta: 29

29 Arlan: 55

55 Herta: 4

4 Bronya: 37

37 Seele: 33

33 Natasha: 32

32 Serval: 67

67 Gepard: 62

62 Hook: 6

6 Pela: 93

93 Tingyun: 13

13 Yanking: 99

99 Qingque: 65

65 Silver Wolf: 110 (She hacked)

This guide was made while playing Honkai: Star Rail‘s version 1.1 on PC.

