Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8 Guide: Best Teams and Paths

If you’re looking for the best teams and paths to use in World 8 of Honkai Star Rail, you’ve found the right guide.

In this guide, we’re going to talk about World 8. If you want to know how to unlock it and the best way to clear it, the answers are below.

How To Unlock World 8

World 8 of the Simulated Universe is unlocked in a very straightforward way. You obtain access to it once you have cleared World 7 and finished the Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained mission. They are marked off the Topclouded Towerthrust series.

Planar Ornaments in World 8

This world has two Planar Ornaments for you to find — the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth and Penacony, Land of the Dreams. The first one is a damage boost that works well with characters that have high speed. The second is more of a support set for a team that has characters of the same type.

Boss of World 8

At some point in World 8, you’re going to end up fighting Yanqing, the boss who summons Flying Swords to aid him during your fight. In the 1.5 version of Honkai Star Rail, you’re allowed to use consumable items within the Simulated Universe as long as you unlock the extra function called “Use Consumable Item” in your ability tree. That can help you significantly when dealing with the many enemies you’re going to face in this world.

Best Team Compositions for World 8

One thing is for certain, you want Jing Yuan and Tingyun in your teams since they can break the final boss’s weaknesses. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is probably one of the best DPS characters in World 8. His high blast damage output is unmatched, which works very well against the challenges you are going to face here.

The Best Paths for World 8

The Destruction: Characters in this path will be able to handle the final boss’s attacks while dealing decent damage back at it. It has damage reduction and damage bonus blessings, usually in exchange for HP. The Hunt: This is a path that will allow you to do high damage to the boss and grant you a chance to defeat Yanqing faster than usual due to the Crit and Damage buff blessings.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023