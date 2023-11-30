Honkai Star Rail: Typical Genius Society Gossip Curio Explained

Image: MiHoYo

The Typical Genius Society Gossip Curio is more than just a complexly named item. Knowing what it does and using it correctly can be very beneficial to players.

In Honkai Star Rail, curios play a pivotal role. Players can use these special items to gain a variety of effects in the Simulated Universe mode. The Typical Genius Society Gossip Curio, like others in the game, presents a strategic challenge and adds a layer of depth to your gameplay. If you want to know what it does and how to use it, you landed on the right guide.

What is the Typical Genius Society Gossip Curio in Honkai Star Rail?

Using this Curio involves a trade-off. It will increase the Cosmic Fragments you obtain by 100%. However, you will no longer get any Blessings after combat. This is one of the best curios you can find to farm Cosmic Fragments, but the cost of using it is significant and can be a great challenge if you don’t have the best possible team for the job.

Despite the complexity of using this Curio, there are strategies to make it effective. For example, you could use it towards the end of the run to unlock propagation. If you win, you will end up with a lot more Cosmic Fragments than you usually do.

While this Curio offers the potential for significant gains in Cosmic Fragments, it needs players to adapt their strategies due to the absence of new Blessings after each combat. Whether or not to use this Curio will depend on the player’s individual goals, tactics, and ability to deal with the game’s mechanics.

Mastering the use of the Typical Genius Society Gossip Curio can significantly increase your fragments gain. Like with all other Curios you might find, it’s all about understanding the trade-offs and finding ways to make the most out of them.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023