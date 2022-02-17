Horizon Forbidden West: How to Claim Pre-Order, Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition DLC Bonuses

Just like many other games released these days, Horizon Forbidden West has special bonus DLC for those that pre-order or purchase the Deluxe or Collector’s Editions of the game. It’s been five long years since the release of Horizon Zero Dawn, and Horizon Forbidden West has turned out to be a bigger and better sequel in every way imaginable. Aloy’s new adventure takes her to stunning locales and pits her against deadly new machines, so getting a headstart with some bonus DLC won’t hurt. Here’s how to claim your pre-order, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition DLC in Horizon Forbidden West.

What Pre-Order Bonuses Does Horizon Forbidden West Have?

If you pre-order any edition of Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll be treated to a handful of unique bonus items. Here’s what pre-order bonuses you can get with Horizon Forbidden West.

Nora Legacy Outfit

Nora Legacy Spear

These items will help you get started on your journey into the Forbidden West, and while they will quickly be replaced by better gear and weapons once you find new settlements and traders, they’re still nice to have in the opening hours.

What Does the Deluxe Edition Include?

The Deluxe Edition of Horizon Forbidden West includes both pre-order bonuses as well as a few additional items on top of that. Here are all the in-game bonuses you can get with the Deluxe Edition.

Nora Legacy Outfit

Nora Legacy Spear

Carja Behemoth Elite Outfit

Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite Outfit

Nora Thunder Blastsling

Photo Mode Pose and Face Paint

Apex Clawstrider Strike Piece

In-Game Resources Pack

All of these bonuses are included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Regalla Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, although the latter two also include physical goodies like statues and art books.

How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition DLC in Horizon Forbidden West

To claim your in-game bonus DLC in Horizon Forbidden West, simply play through the intro of the game until you unlock the open world and arrive in The Daunt. There, you will find all of your bonuses in your stash. Aloy’s stash can be accessed from most camps and settlements, and there’s one in the middle of Chainscrape near the Workbench and vendors. Just transfer the items from the stash to your inventory to use them.

Your photo mode unlocks will be automatically available when you open photo mode as well. As for the Apex Clawstrider Strike Piece, you’ll have to unlock the Machine Strike minigame in order to use it. Thankfully, you can unlock the minigame in Chainscrape at the beginning of the game.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2022