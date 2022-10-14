With Dragon Ball: The Breakers now released, players are hurrying to unlock their favorite characters to play in the new entry to the Dragon Ball series of games. With a lot of new stuff to buy, get through the Dragon Tier system and a lot more, it can be a lot to deal with. But, two items that are not so easily obtainable are Goku’s Fusion and Salute emotes in the game. How do you unlock Goku’s Fusion and Salute emotes in Dragon Ball: The Breakers? That is what we will answer today. Here is how to unlock both emotes in the game.

How to Unlock Goku’s Salute and Fusion Emotes in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

To get these items, you will need to head over to Code Robo. The orange robot is placed near the beginning of the hub area in the game and is next to a blue mail robot.

When you interact with the robot, you will see various options to choose from. To get Goku’s salute, click the Bandai Namco ID and use the QR code to link your account. If you do not have an account, use this link to create one. When you make an account, you will get the Salute as well as a Spirit Siphon in the mail immediately after, which will be at the blue mail robot from before.

How to Get Goku’s Fusion Dance Emote

To get Goku’s Fusion dance emote in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, players will need to first issue a friend link code. This code will include five digits to be entered through a friend link code. When your friend, who will need to be on the same platform as you, has put in your friend link code, you will also need to put in theirs to make it work. Once both codes are received and entered, you will get mail giving both of you the Fusion emote. This will also give you another Spirit Siphon ticket.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2022