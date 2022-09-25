Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a bold new step for Dragon Ball in video games. The franchise has had action, RPG, fighting, and even turn-based card battles in its video game adaptations, but The Breakers goes into a different arena: 1-vs-7 asymmetrical action. The game pits 7 survivors, regular, low-powered humans, against some of the most deadly, iconic villains in the Dragon Ball franchise such as Frieza or Cell, pitting survivors against the villainous raider for each game. But with such a multiplayer-oriented game, Will There Be Cross-play for Dragon Ball: The Breakers, or Is Cross Platform in the Future for the Game? Read on to find out!

Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform/Cross-play?

Dragon Ball: The Breakers does not currently have cross-play, and there are no current plans to add cross-platform features to the game. This was confirmed by a recent interview with Ryosuke Hara, the game’s producer, along with confirmation that cross-save is not currently in the works either, so it’s likely best to stick to one platform while playing. It’s a shame, too, because the game will be playable at a reasonable price of USD 19.99 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but no proper way to unify the player base. That being said, the game will be accessible to players on all of these platforms and likely have a strong start once the game fully releases on October 14, 2022.

You’ll be able to join your friends, either as a Cell Larvae hunting down humans while growing into your perfect form or as a human, gathering the dragon balls and rescuing civilians, while calling in the aid of powerful heroes from the franchise. The game features the assets from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 but feels distinctly more exciting with this asymmetrical twist, and the idea of a superpowered villain who can fly, stalk you, and kill you with ease is exhilarating. Just when you think the franchise has tapped its full potential, Dragon Ball: The Breakers adds that touch of horror into the mix, and to great effect.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers releases on October 14, 2022, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2022