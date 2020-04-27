How Many Acts and Chapters Are in Gears Tactics? – Gears Tactics Mission List

Gears Tactics is a long game. It’s longer than any of the mainline Gears games by a large margin, and there’s a ton of great strategy gameplay for players to sink their teeth into. Like the other games in the series, Gears Tactics is divided into different Acts and Chapters. There aren’t that many Acts, but each Act has several Chapters to work through before you can move onto the next. A lot of the Chapters require you to complete a few side missions before you can progress the main story as well, so there’s a lot to do in between the major story beats of Gears Tactics.

How Many Acts and Chapters are in Gears Tactics?

Gears Tactics has 3 main Acts. Act 1 has 6 Chapters, and Acts 2 and 3 have 8 chapters each. That means the game has a total of 3 Acts and 22 Chapters. Don’t let the low Act count fool you. Gears Tactics is a very lengthy game. Even though there aren’t as many Acts as Gears of War 4 or 5 , Gears Tactics is considerably longer than both. This is largely due to the side missions that the game requires you to go on in between main story missions. These side missions are practically required, and they take up a large chunk of time to complete. Still, the main story missions can take a long time to finish as well, and you can find yourself still in the early Chapters of the game with quite a few hours under your belt.

Gears Tactics is absolutely the longest Gears game, and you can extend your playtime dramatically after wrapping up the main campaign if you decide to replay it. There are several difficulty modes and modifiers to make the experience more challenging, and there’s a robust endgame that allows you to continually run missions to level up and build your perfect squad, acquiring all new gear and loot for your units along the way.