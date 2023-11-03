Image: Bluepoch

In order to get all of the rewards available as part of each of the main acts of Reverse 1999, you will be tasked with completing a set number of trials. One such trial can be found by heading to Act 1 Chapter 15 ‘Underground Labirynt’ and tasks you with answering how many older sisters Schneider has.

The question can be seen as tricky given how the game doesn’t state that during any of its main chapter dialogues, but don’t worry, we are here to help. Here’s how many older sisters Schneider has in Reverse 1999.

How Many Older Sisters Does Schneider Have in Reverse 1999?

Including Marian, Schneider has a total of 12 older sisters in Reverse: 1999. After you correctly answer the question, you will receive 20 Clear Drops as a reward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best Reverse 1999 Sonetto Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Is Schneider Playable in Reverse 1999?

Although she is featured in many of the game’s main arts, was playable during the beta stage, and has a themed Psychube, Schneider is not available as a playable Arcanist in Reverse 1999. The reason why she is not playable is directly related to the game’s main storyline and won’t be disclosed here to avoid giving massive spoilers to those who still have not witnessed it during their respective playthroughs.

Will Schneider Ever Receive a Banner?

Schneider can receive a character banner in the future if we take into account how pivotal she is to the story of the game, especially Vertin’s, and how Gacha’s usually works. Unfortunately, that may take a long time, as she has yet to receive one in the game’s Chinese version (which is already on version 1.4).

This article was written while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023