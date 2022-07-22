How Often Can You Change Your Name in Valorant?

When it comes to your identity in Valorant you don’t have much you can do to show off your individuality. While you can equip weapons and melee skins that is about all the customization you can do. The only other personalizable thing in Valorant is your name and tag. But if you are not happy with your name or tag you can easily change it for free. There is a limit to how often you can change your name and tag in Valorant so you can’t just change it every day like you can your Steam Name. Let’s go over how often you can change your name and tag in Valorant.

How Often Can You Change Your Name and Tag In Valorant

Unlike other online services, Riot will let you change your Riot ID and tag for free and as many times as you want. But you can’t keep changing it every day, there is a cool down until you can change your name or tag again. Currently, you need to wait 30 days from when you change your name or tag to do it again.

You will need to change both at the same time if you want to change them since the cooldown will lock you out of changing both your name and tag even if you only changed one at the time.

While a 30-day cooldown may seem a bit extreme you really shouldn’t need to change your Riot ID or tag that often. Even if you are changing it to match the newest agent in Valorant you will have more than enough time between releases for the cooldown to be up.

As long as you don’t feel the need to change your name every time you decide to play a different agent class you should be fine with a name change once a month.

How to Change Your Name and Tag In Valorant

If you do need to change your name or tag in Valorant for any reason it is quite easy to do so. All you need to do is go to Riot’s website and log into your Riot account. Once in your account, you will need to go to account management and the first box at the top should be the one to change your ID and tag.

There should be places that have your current ID and tag in them, all you need to do is edit those places and put in your desired ID and tag. As long as the name and tag combination is available you will just need to click save at the bottom of the box and your information will be updated. If you need any more help with Valorant make sure to check out our other guides.

Valorant is available now on PC.