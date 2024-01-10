How Old is Ellie in The Last of Us 2? Explained

Image: Naughty Dog

If you’ve ever been confused about how old Ellie is in The Last of Us Part 2 or Part 1, don’t worry. We’re about to explain everything to you.

Ellie is a central character in The Last of Us series, and the story revolves around her for various reasons, including her immunity to the fungal infection that has devastated the world.

Ellie’s Age in The Last of Us Part 2

Image: Naughty Dog

In The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is about 19 years old. She’s a young adult who has just settled down with Dina and their child, JJ. The events of The Last of Us Part 2 occur around 2040. So, by the time she returns to the farmhouse, she should be around 21 years old.

Is Abby the Same Age as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Abby, another key character in the series, is also just a young adult. Abby is 20 years old at the beginning of The Last of Us Part 2, which makes her slightly older than Ellie. This makes sense since she’s supposed to be a kind of counterpart to Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2.

Ellie’s Age in The Last of Us Part 1

Image: Naughty Dog

The events of The Last of Us Part 1 take place about five years before Part 2, meaning Ellie was a 14-year-old girl in that game. The game takes place around 2034.

Was Ellie Born After the Outbreak in The Last of Us?

Image: Naughty Dog

Ellie was born in April 2019, probably between January and April, which confirms that she was born after the first outbreak event that caused the world of The Last of Us to be what it is. Ellie never got to know what the world was like before the outbreak, a fact that is very well represented in her dialogue during the first game.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024