How Old is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok? Kratos Age Explained

God of War Ragnarok is here, presenting to all the newest chapter in the story of the Ghost of Sparta. But how old is Kratos by the time the events of God of War Ragnarok take place? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s everything we know regarding Kratos’ age in God of War Ragnarok.

How Old is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

First of all, it’s important to point out that, taking into account the fact that no official number or data were officially revealed by the developers, as well the fact that the God of War franchise does not feature a dated timeline of its events, the number featured here will be a rough estimate.

With that said, given all the info revealed officially, we estimate that Kratos is at least 200 but most likely around 300 to 400 years old by the time God of War Ragnarok begins.

How Did We Arrive at Those Numbers? Kratos Age Explained

We started by assuming that Kratos was at least 19-20 when he married his first wife (given Spartan costumes), around 23 when he made the Pact with Ares, and around 27-30 during the events that concluded with the death of both his wife and his daughter by his hands. This assumption was made taking into account the estimative that Kratos’ daughter, Calliope, was around 10 at the time of her death.

After the incident, it is stated in the canon that Kratos served the Olympian Gods for 10 years, so we can assume he was 38-40 at the start of the first God of War and at least 39-41 at the end. With that said, is almost a consensus in the community that, taking into account the time it took Daedalus to build the massive maze, Kratos acted as the God of War for at least 12 years, which would mean he was around 51 during the events showcased on God of War 2. Now, after the events of God of War 3, we can assume that Kratos was still around 52.

Last but not least, although it is unknown how much time has passed between God of War 3 and the 2018 game, it is safe to assume that Kratos traveled for a while before reaching the Nordic Realm. That, when paired with Atreus’ age and the fact that according to the official God of War 2018 novel, 115 years had passed since Kratos first arrived in Midgard, it is safe to assume that Kratos must be around 200 to 500 years old during the events of Ragnarok. If we take into account the real-life events which are said to be represented in their own way in the series, it is also possible that he may very well be already around 1000 years old.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022