How-old-is-Atreus-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok fans enjoy digging out specific character details such as how tall Atreus is in the experience. Many have also been wondering how old Atreus actually is, too. There are a lot of interesting lore details to be found about various characters from within the game so it is no surprise that people have been taking to their favorite social media platforms to discuss anything that they may find out. This article will inform you of how old Atreus is in God of War Ragnarok.

Age of Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Atreus is around fourteen years old in God of War Ragnarok. He is now a teenager after the previous installment in the series and it is clear while observing his journey of growing older in the realm. There are many trials and tribulations that arrive with young adulthood so it is no surprise that we witness an abundance of powerful character development for Atreus in Ragnarok.

Kratos himself is over 1000 years old, so Atreus has a lot to learn along the way, and there is no one better to teach him the nature of the world than his own father.

How Old Was Atreus in God of War 2018

Of course, after finding out the age of Atreus in Ragnarok, some of you will no doubt be wondering how young he actually was in the 2018 installment of the series. The sequel is set three years after the previous game. This means that Atreus was around eleven years old in God of War which definitely showcases his massive accomplishments for his age over the series.

People have been extremely curious about character ages and heights across many franchises and some of those franchises that people think about are closer to home than many may think. PlayStation Studios has a lot of games on their cards and Ragnarok even has Kvasir poems that have PlayStation references to enjoy reading through. There are a lot of Easter eggs to enjoy with this title!

God of War Ragnarök is available right now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022