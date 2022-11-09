God of War Ragnarok’s Kvasir Poems Are Filled With PlayStation References

God of War: Ragnarök has some hidden references to PlayStation and some players will no doubt pick up on these while playing through the experience. These references are hidden in Kvasir Poems and there are definitely a lot of great allusions to observe. Instead of working out how tall Atreus is in the game, you could be getting sidetracked by another thing completely unrelated to the main story which is these PlayStation references hidden in the God of War: Ragnarök Kvasir Poems.

The God of War series is no stranger to having Easter eggs included within the many games that are a part of the franchise. Ragnarök seems set to continue that tradition with PlayStation references cropping up in the collectible Kvasir Poems. A Reddit user by the name of u/PhanThief95 also noticed these references on launch day and posted about PlayStation Studios references.

The Sunrise of Nothingness poem highlights “Creatures of metal” and “places forbidden” which of course is referring to Horizon Forbidden West and Aloy’s journey in the series as a whole. Another excellent example of PlayStation reference is the Celestial Construct poem which hints toward Astro Bot. The drawings on the page beside the poems are more explicit in their references. This is seen clearly with the Astro Bot one which contains a drawing very close to the appearance of Astro Bot.

There are fourteen Kvasir Poems to collect in total which means potential for a lot more PlayStation-focused poems to be uncovered. It is always a joy to be finding fun easter eggs in relation to your very own favorite games and studios when playing through any experience. Brilliant examples of games that go above and beyond with Easter eggs are a lot of games based on either the Marvel or DC Universe. Gotham Knights had a vast range of Easter eggs to discover throughout its world.

While playing through God of War Ragnarök, keep an eye out for any extra hidden Easter eggs that may be hiding in wait for you along your action-fuelled journey.

God of War Ragnarök is available right now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022