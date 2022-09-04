Gotham Knights is the latest high-profile title from WB Games Montréal as part of the illustrious line of DC Comics video game adaptations over the years. This title holds the most in common with the revered Batman Arkham games, but instead of playing as the titular character, you play as any of 4 of his most iconic supporting characters, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Continuing a long trend shared among Batman game developers, this title has turned out to have no shortage of easter eggs hidden within its content as shared via glimpses at the gameplay. Read on for our coverage of All the Easter Eggs in Gotham Knights so Far!

All Easter Eggs in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights has not even been fully released but intrepid fans have been mining the glimpses at the gameplay for easter eggs and have turned up gold so far. Content creators like YouTuber Khalled have found some fascinating glimpses at particular trends in the game, referring to creators within the history of DC, references to the classic Batman Animated Series from the 1990s, and more. Here are all of the noteworthy easter eggs spotted so far, as shown in Khalled’s videos:

DC Comics Creators Easter Eggs in Gotham Knights

Moulton Hall, a possible reference to William Moulton Marston, creator of Wonder Woman.

Hummel Hall, a possible reference to Joye Hummel, the first woman to write stories for Wonder Woman, and who worked with Marston in the 1940s on the series.

Woolfolk Hall, a possible reference to Dorothy Woolfolk, the first female editor for DC Comics, and creator of Kryptonite as part of the Superman mythology.

In-Universe References in the Game

Gotham University, Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon’s alma mater, is prominently shown in gameplay footage, and this is where Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow) taught, as well as being home to researcher Dr. Kirk Langstrom, aka Man-Bat.

Langstrom is presumed dead, likely because he may have already undergone the transformation into the Man-Bat, and folks might not be able to tell who the beast is.

Chest X-Rays of Dr. Langstrom, likely indicating him looking into his developments as he winds up transforming into the Man-Bat.

Paintings of Talons, other Court of Owls members wearing their masks. Possible Court of Owls hideout as originally envisioned by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Ace Chemicals Building – Common Batman game easter egg, referring to the building whose chemicals the Joker infamously fell into, disfiguring him and fracturing his psyche.

Big Belly Burger locations – Popular fast food chain in the DC universe, referenced plenty in comics and other DC media.

Blasdell gas station – oil company briefly referenced in the Robin comics, certainly an obscure reference but relevant given Robin is a playable character.

Jitters signs – popular Central City coffee chain

Soder Cola billboard ad – popular cold brand in DC.

Stagg Enterprises building – Belonging to Simon Stagg, who turned Rex Mason into Metamorpho.

SunDollar Coffee shop – Reference to massive coffee chain inspired by Starbucks, present in DC comics.

Vicform image on van – possible reference to Ethan Cobblepot’s company.

The Best of All the Easter Eggs so Far in Gotham Knights

One particular easter egg you can easily spot is the poster in Kirk Langstrom’s lab, advertising for ‘The Gray Ghost‘ which is a huge reference to Batman: The Animated Series which serves as the most definitive, iconic animated adaptation of Batman. This particular reference, though, calls back to the episode, ‘Beware the Gray Ghost,’ where Batman tracks down The Mad Bomber, a toy collector who replicates scenes from the pulp/noir series ‘The Gray Ghost’ with toys based on his show. In it, he meets the actor, Simon Trent, who portrayed the character (and was voiced by the late, great Adam West) and lives out a childhood fantasy, helping his favorite television hero take down the bad guy.

This is a wonderful tribute not only to the animated series but also to Adam West, the actor who played Batman in the original 1966 live-action series. Even the release date on the poster, November 4, 1992, is a reference to that episode’s real-world air date. This is not even the first time this reference was made, as in the animated series Batman Beyond, Bruce Wayne puts on the Gray Ghost outfit to disguise himself when preparing to fight the villain Inque.

This concludes our coverage of All the Easter Eggs in Gotham Knights so Far! For more coverage like this, check out our entertainment section, and be sure to follow our Gotham Knights guides when the game is out!