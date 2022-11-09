How Tall is Atreus in God of War Ragnarok?

Out of the many characters in God of War Ragnarok, Atreus is certainly someone you will be spending a lot of time with. He is the son of Kratos and many will be wondering how many times Kratos calls Artreus “boy” in the game. Others, however, are more interested in finding out how tall Atreus actually is in God of War Ragnarok and this article will provide you with all the details.

Height of Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Officially it is known that Kratos is six foot and four inches (6’4″), which would therefore mean that Atreus — based on official key art and in-game reference — is around five foot and seven inches (5’7″) within God of War Ragnarok. There has been no official confirmation of the height of Atreus in Ragnarok so estimating is the best way to average a height from the details that we do know.

If you were perhaps planning to cosplay Atreus in the future and happen to be around their height then these may be excellent details to know. It means that you can make sure you are giving the best possible representation of them alongside Kratos.

Has There Been Any Information on the Height of Other Characters in the God of War Series?

Some Reddit users wanted to get the exact height details of characters after God of War launched in 2018 and a user by the name of u/rlgns3612 even created a post that included a rough height chart for all the characters. Although the height of Atreus changed in God of War Ragnarök since they are still growing — many of the characters on this chart will be close to their actual height.

It should be noted that the height of Kratos is incorrect, and this is because Kratos is officially said to be 6’4″ as aforementioned. Now that you have the information about how tall Atreus is, you can happily get back to enjoying the experience. Or you may even want to look into some of the best God of War tattoos to express your love for the franchise.

God of War Ragnarök is available right now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

