Tattoos are an amazing way to express the things we love, and tattoos of people’s favorite video games are becoming increasingly common. Immoraltizling your favorite video game character with a tattoo can be really meaningful. You can get a tattoo of the character, and the weapons they use or devote your entire back to a battle scene. There is no wrong answer when it comes to a tattoo because it will last on your body forever. Do you love the God of War series, its characters, and its story so much you would ink Kratos forever? Here are the 10 best God of War tattoos you can enjoy or use as an idea for an upcoming tattoo.

The Best God of War Tattoos

We have scoured the internet to find the best God of War tattoos people got inked on their bodies and it is pretty amazing to see what ideas people came up with. We have found tattoos ranging from simple tattoos that could be put on a finger to tattoos of entire God of War scenes. Enjoy!

Atreus

This artist’s mixture of dark shading with red makes the tattoo pop. The details within his hair and clothing are extremely well done.

Blades of Chaos

One of Kratos’ most iconic attacks with his Blades of Chaos has been faithfully recreated. If this doesn’t make you want to jump off the back of your couch, I don’t know what will.

Kratos Transparent

This outline of Kratos uses the person’s skin to fill in the negative space. You can get this tattoo anywhere because it doesn’t take up much space.

Mimir

You don’t have to get color in a tattoo for it to be amazing and this Mimir tattoo proves that point. What stands out is his beard and the hard lines on his face.

Kratos and Weapon Hybrid

Kratos’ weapons are like an extension of his body, so the fact that this person got his face inside the blade of his iconic weapon is neat.

Kratos Outline

This tattoo is for when you want to rep Kratos but don’t want to devote entire body parts to him. This outline tattoo can be placed anywhere, behind your ear, on your fingers, for example.

The Omega Symbol

The Omega Symbol is a common sight in the God of War games, and this tattoo’s use of black with red makes it stand out compared to others we found.

Atreus and Kratos

This tattoo is amazing because it shows Atreus and Kratos out on a hunt. The added background with the moon and birds completes it. Kratos’ face at the bottom is equally amazing, but you could get both of these tattoos separately.

Kratos Eye

With this tattoo, you can give someone the Kratos stinkeye without the danger of actually having to fight someone. The details in the different parts of the eye are well done.

Kratos Battle

When God of War is life, and you want to turn your body into a canvas that depicts the gloriousness of Kratos.

God of War Ragnarök will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022