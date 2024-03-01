How to Activate the Ravine Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Ravine Tower is a bit hidden in the southeast of the Corel Desert. You will have to use the traversal mechanics in unexpected ways to find and activate this Remnawave Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

In the large Overworld of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, there are numerous objectives that players need to complete. One such objective is the Activation Intel 6: Ravine Tower, which is just the activation of a Remnawave Tower in the Corel Desert. This guide will help you navigate through the Corel Desert, reach the Remnawave Tower, and activate it.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete the Ravine Tower Objective in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Begin your journey in the southeast area of the Corel Region map. Your destination is a tower situated beyond a cliff in the Corel Desert.

Drive the Buggy Into The Cliff

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To reach this location, you’ll need to summon your buggy. Despite the daunting height of the cliff, rest assured that your buggy is built to withstand such a fall.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Upon landing, you’ll find yourself at the base of a series of rock formations. Look up towards the tower. You should notice trees adorned with pieces of fabric. Throw you hook there to climb and reach the tower.

Climbing the Remnawave Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’ve reached the tower, your next task is to ascend it. This involves climbing multiple ladders until you reach a broken one that would have led to the control panel.

Activating the Ravine Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Search for a tree with a piece of fabric tied to one of its branches. Use this fabric to throw your grappling hook. Instead of swinging away, swing back towards the tower. This maneuver will allow Cloud to reach the top of the Remnawave Tower.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Upon reaching the top, you can activate the tower, thereby completing the Activation Intel 6: Ravine Tower objective. This tower will reveal nearby World Intel objectives, such as rare fiends and a Moogle House.

- This article was updated on February 29th, 2024