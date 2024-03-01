How to Get to the Fiend Intel 6: Unholy Union Objective in FF7 Rebirth

Sometimes, the world Intel objectives in games are not that easy to locate. This is why I decided to write this guide to help you find the Fiend Intel 6: Unholy Union in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

How to Find the Fiend Intel 6: Unholy Union World Intel in the Corel Desert in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

First, travel to the southeast area of the map in the Corel Region. Make your way toward the Ravine Tower, the Remnawave Tower located after a cliff in the Corel desert.

In order to get there, you must first call your buggy and drive it off the cliff. Don’t worry, though. The buggy can resist falling from this height.

Once you get down, there is your hook to climb the rock formations. If you look upwards when the camera is facing the tower, you should see trees with pieces of fabric tied on them. That’s what you’re going to use to climb. Then, pass through the tower and keep going forward.

You’ll have to cross a natural formation that looks like a rock bridge. You will probably have to fight a flying creature on your way there. Keep moving forward until you finally see another way up, like a ramp on the side of the mountain. When following this path, you will see a passage to your right.

Ignore that passage for now and keep moving upwards. Climb that natural ramp, and you’ll notice an old structure with pipes. Look for a tree with a piece of fabric tied on it and use it to throw your grappling hook and move toward the structure.

Once you throw your hook to the metal platform, turn to your right to see those yellow climbing rocks. Move towards that area and climb them.

Once you get up there, the structure should be to your left, and to your right, you will notice another piece of fabric that you can use to throw the grappling hook.

Your objective is not to move towards the structure but to move to a passage that should be on your right if you’re facing the structure under the piece of fabric.

Once you get there, keep moving forward, and you will be in the area of interest. You’ll be facing two very dangerous fiends.

- This article was updated on February 29th, 2024