Learning all about how to autocast in Last Epoch eliminates the need for manual intervention, giving you an edge when fighting your enemies.

3 Different Ways to Autocast in Last Epoch

Autocasting is a handy technique that enables spells to be cast automatically. If you want to learn everything about the different ways to autocast in this game, check below three methods to make it work as see what works best for you.

Method 1: Using the Num Lock Trick

This method involves using the Num Lock key on your keyboard to autocast spells. Here are the steps:

Assign the spell you want to autocast to any of the spell slots. Enable Num Lock on your keyboard. Go to the game’s settings and change the keyboard settings. Set an alternate key for the spell. Press and hold a number on the Numpad after clicking on the alternate key area without releasing the key. Once the number is displayed in the alternate key, disable Num Lock. Close the keyboard settings and release the key that you are holding on the Numpad.

Now, the spell will autocast continuously, and you won’t need to manually click the spell again.

Method 2: Using a Controller

If you’re using a controller, you can assign buffs/auto skills to the Triggers and hold those buttons down. The skills will keep casting as they become available, and you can use the face/bumpers for your attacks. This will make it much easier to blast your way through all chapters of Last Epoch when playing as a Mage or an Acolyte.

Method 3: Using an Autocast Tool

There’s also an autocast tool available on GitHub. This method is not just a technique since it does require you to download a tool to make it work. If you’re willing to go through all the steps to autocast in Last Epoch, here’s how to use it:

Download the .ahk file and execute it with Autohotkey 2+, or download the binary from releases. Change the hotkeys to match your in-game hotkeys, then check the enabled box for the skills you wish to autocast. Close the window and switch to Last Epoch. Pressing the hotkey should now autocast the skill, just as if you were using Num Lock.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2024