How to Beat Chapter 1 in Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express

When playing the Holiday Express event in Cookie Run Kingdom, many players skip the dialogue and end up not knowing how to beat Chapter 1. If you’re one of them, check below what you must do.

Holiday Express is a limited-time event in Cookie Run Kingdom. It coincided with the release of Crème Brûlée Cookie and Linzer Cookie. The event started on December 13th, 2023 and will last until January 19th, 2024. Holiday Express brings a number of story-based cases where players must investigate and deduce what happened.

All Chapter 1 Answers in Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express

Your first objective is to investigate Linzer Cookie’s suite and find the evidence. After turning on the lights, you must acquire five items.

Turn on the lamp Check the cake next to the lamp, as it’s evidence. Check the envelope on the left couch Check the purse on the floor. Inside, you’ll find a Notebook that is also evidence Check the pen inside the purse, as it’s also evidence. The last piece of evidence is the pamphlet on the right couch.

Once the game indicates that the investigation is complete, know that there’s more to do than just sniffing around. It’s time for the Deduction Objectives. You must now answer the question: “Where is Linzer Cookie Right Now?” All you have to do now is to select the Pamphlet evidence, and mark the Suite No. 9 as your answer to the question. Finishing Chapter 1 will award you Jamguine Brooches, depending on the type of Ticket.

Participating in available holiday events is a great way for players to earn crystals, rainbow cubes, coins, and more. However, it’s important to pay attention to everything that is being said. Doing so will allow you to have a better chance at realizing what is the correct answer in each chapter.

