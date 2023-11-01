How to Beat Sarevok Anchev in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larion Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Saverok Anchev is a challenging boss, mainly due to his Echoes sidekicks using buffs to make him more resilient. If you need help defeating Saverok Anchev, use this guide for tips, as it will go over recommended spells, party members, and strategy.

Best Way to Defeat Sarevok Anchev in Baldur’s Gate 3

Saverok is a heavy hitter in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can attack a targeted party member three times in a row, so it is wise to go into the fight with characters that have the most significant health pool. It can also help tremendously if you enter the fight with potions in your inventory. Also, it is essential to have at least one character with area-of-effect attacks.

One of Saverok’s Echoes will cast Sanctuary on him, which makes him invulnerable to damage until he attacks, but this only works on direct hit damage. In other words, you can still damage Saverok while Sanctuary protects him through spells such as Fireball and Lightning.

Throughout the fight, try to apply Disadvantage on him and debuffs such as Hold Person, where the latter will allow you to attack him while he remains immobilized. Then, when the Sanctuary buff is applied to Savorok, use any area of effect attack in your arsenal to drain his health.

Best Party Members to Beat Sarevok Anchev

I recommend bringing Shadowheart, Gale, and Astarion into battle with you. Astarion can be your ranged guy, helping take out the Echoes protecting Sarevok, and Gale can hurl powerful spells toward Sarevok for maximum damage. Meanwhile, Shadowheart can be an excellent asset for dealing damage and healing the party when their health pool reaches a low point.

Make sure to position yourself well, where every party member has an advantage, and use debuffs before jumping in for the attack. Remember, debuffs and area-of-effect attacks will be your best friends in this fight, leading you to a victory in no time.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023