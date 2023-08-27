How to Beat the Juggernaut Boss in Armored Core 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After breaking through the Rubicon Liberation Front’s defenses, reaching the top of the Wall during Operation Wallclimber, and rendezvousing with Rusty, you will be tasked with destroying a moving fortress called HA-T-102 Juggernaut. But that’s easier said than done, right? Here’s how to easily defeat the HA-T-102 Juggernaut Boss in Armored Core 6.

How to Defeat the HA-T-102 Juggernaut Boss in Armored Core 6

When facing the HA-T-102 Juggernaut Boss in Armored Core 6, we recommend the use of a highly mobile AC capable of performing sequential jumps and dashes. You can unlock the ability to perform the moves by using a light AC equipped with the NACHTREIHER 42E legs and a booster focused on initial speed and air maneuverability.

In the right-hand slot, using the MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF Burst Rifle will be our main recommendation, as each of its shots will deal good damage and fill the stagger meter nicely. For the left hand, the Pulse Blade will be our main pick.

HA-T-102 Juggernaut Phase 1 Guide

The first phase of the HA-T-102 Juggernaut Boss fight in Armored Core 6 will be pretty straightforward, as V.IV Rusty will be fighting alongside you, so just focus on staying parallel to Rusty while constantly shooting at the back of the boss, which will build stagger. Once the enemy becomes staggered, don’t waste time and go for a charged Pulse Blade attack followed by everything you have available.

Staying opposite to Rusty will allow you to have a clear view of the boss’ weak side and will allow him to stagger the enemy in your place if the Juggernaut turns to you.

HA-T-102 Juggernaut Phase 2 Guide

Once around 50% of its health is depleted, the HA-T-102 Juggernaut fight will enter its second phase. The only difference between the phases is that Rusty will be called off, and you will be left alone to finish the fight. Now, change your approach slightly and focus on staying close when possible and on dealing constant damage with backshots and well-placed missiles before using your Blade for a great deal of staggered damage.

During its second phase, the Juggernaut will be way harder to get close to, especially after recovering from stagger. To deal with that, use your mobility to your favor and circle it while quickly closing in, this time by performing sequential side jumps while firing.

Apart from the usual forward dashes, shot barrage, and forward missiles (all of which can be avoided by staying nimble and performing sequential side jumps and a few air dashes), the boss will not perform any new moves, so just continue applying our strategy and get your Pulse Blade always at the ready in order to defeat HA-T-102 Juggernaut.

When replaying the mission to get an S-Rank, we advise the use of parts like the Vvc-70VPM for maximum stagger. Using the known overpowered double Gatling Gun (DF-GA-08 HU-BEN) + Melee Weapon build can also work well, but only if you use parts like the EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA for a minimal loss in mobility.

This guide was made while playing Armored Core 6 on PS5.

